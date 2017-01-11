Are smartphones affecting sleep?

Blue light emitted from smartphone screens is the main culprit

Smartphones (or anything that has a screen, for instance, tablets, PCs, Macs, Laptops, and TVs) in general, radiate what's labeled as ‘blue light.' This light tricks our brain that it's time to wake up despite the fact that it's 2:00 in the mid-night (just an example, may vary from person to person) and you are just about to sleep. Hence the sleepless nights.

For those who are curious about the ‘tricking' part, the blue light affects the Melatonin content in our body during the night. What is Melatonin? It's a sleep hormone secreted by the pineal gland which is located in the epithalamus of our body. The science apart, all you have to know about Melatonin is that it is responsible for the regulations of your sleep-wake cycle.

And, blue light is Melatonin's arch-rival. It suppresses the Melatonin level