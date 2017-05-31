Essential PH-1 vs the best smartphones in the market

The smartphones are changing, and they are changing for good. Something started by LG with the 2016 flagship handset- LG G5 and its successor LG G6, is now inspiring other smartphone makers to improve on mobile experience.
Andy Rubin, the creator of Android has unveiled the first look of his ambitious project- the Essential PH 1. It's the Android device in process that aims to offer the best of both the worlds; i.e. a modular handset with a screen that takes up almost the entire front face of the smartphone.
Besides the futuristic design, the smartphone is also said to offer the latest mobile CPU, ample RAM and enough storage. Let's find out how it compares with the best smartphones available in the market today.
Google Pixel XL
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
Google Pixel
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 7
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3500 MAh Battery
LG G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP dual rear cameras
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G LT
- 3300mAh battery
HTC U Ultra
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XZs
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Huawei Mate 9
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600 MAh Battery
Essential PH-1 Specifications
- 5.7-inch with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass
- 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- Android OS
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 13MP Dual RGB + Mono camera
- 8MP of Front Camera
- 3,040 mAh battery with fast charging