Essential tips to protect your smartphone from any serious damage

Have you ever thought about how much time you spend on your smartphone every day. Well, according to reports a person spends more than four hours on an average daily. It may involve making a call to the someone or downloading apps, booking tickets, shopping, and more. These smart devices are used for just about everything.

Today, smartphones are more than just a communication and entertainment device that we mostly keep in our pockets. Further, it has somewhat taken over computers with our personal and private data stored on the smartphones. We click pictures, save important documents and sometimes our ATM/Web banking pins are on it as well. The smartphone has become an essential daily device in our lives.

While smartphones have become an integral part of our life, do we invest the same amount of energy to protect our phones? Surprisingly, many have answered NO. And that is why we are bringing this article to you as shared by LatestOne.com. Protecting our phones from physical damage might have just become important especially in this fast moving pace as a single scratch on the screen can leave us heartbroken. Here are a few tips to protect your Smartphone and this will surely save you those heavy bills of repairing.

Handle With Care Many of us have a tendency to keep our gadgets lying around in places which can be detrimental to the safety of our smartphones. Therefore, it is important to analyze the surrounding place before keeping the phone. We should refrain from keeping our phone facing the screen downwards also. If the surface is rough than the phone screen can suffer scratches. Smaller precautions can help save the phone from damage. Use of Premium Covers or Cases is a Must Keep phones in dry places every time is logical. Water can cause some serious damage to phones and it is best to avoid it. Apart from water, even perspiration can affect your phone so it is necessary to waterproof the device to save a lot of expenses. Buying waterproof cases of good quality and made up of premium materials is a must. They can certainly be of great help especially when monsoons are about to come. Likewise, we normally buy expensive Smartphones even though they exceed our budget sometimes. So buying an expensive poly carbonate shell might not be a waste of money. Especially the covers who not only protect your phone from getting damaged but also provide you with additional benefits such as dual swipe case. The dual swipe case is a great innovation which provides the view of the upper screen as well as footer screen in half, the main advantage of dual swipe case is that you can easily attend or reject the calls even without opening the cover. Screen Protectors for the Display The display of the phone is the most important also the most fragile part of the device. At a slight drop or mere carelessness is bound to cause the screen to crack or shatter. This is a very expensive affair to deal with. To avoid this it is recommended that you use a screen protector i.e. tempered glass. Get a suitable tempered glass screen protector. This will prevent the screen from scratches and also give added protection to the display to a great extent. The screen protector should be the first accessory you buy for your phone. Fix a Pocket for Keeping your Phone Most of the times we keep our phones in a pocket which is already filled with keys, coins and maybe any other sharp objects. These things can cause scratches to the body or the screen of the phone. So, it is advisable to keep your phone in the pocket which is empty. This will not only protect the screen but also avoid the unavoidable circumstances of dropping your phone while fetching some other things. Charging or Over Charging There is always one question that arises in the mind - How often should you charge a phone's battery, and will charging it to 100 percent reduce its lifespan? Well, firstly these days smartphones batteries don't last as long as it used to in the past, Smartphones today come with a lot of features that support all our conversations like social networking, emails, photography and more. So the phone battery is drained much quickly. Hence it becomes important to charge the phone correctly. Leaving the phone connected to the charger when the phone is completely charged may lower battery life if you do it repeatedly. Overcharging or undercharging the phone can cause a damage to your smartphone so always ensure that the phone is charged once in the morning till the battery is full. Despite the fact that phones are highly vulnerable to damage you can still protect them. It would be safe to say that when high investments are involved and the product is fragile you must remember that, Prevention is better than cure.