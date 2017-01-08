Everything About The Newly Launched Nokia 6: Nokia’s First Android Smartphone

HMD Global Oy, the Finnish company that develops mobile devices under the "Nokia" brand name has recently announced the launch of its new smartphone. While many speculations and rumor had been going around regarding what Nokia device would be launched, now the first android smartphone under the Nokia branding has surfaced.

In another case, HMD Global has not waited until MWC to launch its first Android phone.

The new smartphone has been dubbed as Nokia 6 and it has been launched in China. Moreover, with this launch, it looks like HMD is taking its first step to set a new standard in design, material quality and manufacturing innovation across every tier of its products by building on the hallmarks of a true Nokia phone experience.

As per the company the device has been designed explicitly with the needs of users in mind, and it combines quality and inbuilt durability to deliver a real-life premium smartphone experience at a budget-friendly price point.

On the other hand, it may also seem that HMD's decision to launch its first Android smartphone into China is also a reflection of the company's desire to meet the real world needs of consumers in different markets around the world.

As far as the stats go, China had over 552 million smartphone users in 2016. It has been predicted that the figure will grow more than 593 million users by 2017. If we analyze the market, it is a strategically important market where premium design and quality is highly valued by consumers.

Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global said that the company's ambition has been to deliver a premium product, which meets consumer needs at every price point, in every market. And now, HMD has launched its premium, high-quality Nokia 6 which has been built to deliver a fantastic core user experience for Chinese consumers. HMD looks forward to unveiling further products in the first half of this year.

Commentating further on the launch Nestor Xu, Vice President Greater China, HMD Global also stated that, China was the largest and most competitive smartphone market in the world. It was no coincidence that HMD has chosen to bring its first Android device to China with a long-term partner JD.com which has been known for its upwardly mobile customer base.

In a similar statement, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global also highlighted that by building on true Nokia phone hallmarks of leading design and materials, an obsessive focus on the latest technology and solving real-life issues, HMD believes it has a unique proposition for consumers. The Nokia 6 marks the first step on the company's journey, with more to come in 2017.

Shengli Hu, President of 3C Business Unit, JD.com, also said that the Nokia 6 marked a new milestone for the iconic brand, and JD.com was proud to work with HMD on this exclusive launch in China."

With all that being said, let us now look at what the device is all about.

Superior Design Quality With the arrival of Nokia 6, consumers can see a superior craftsmanship and design quality in action. Outlining the design process, HMD has stated that it takes 55 minutes to build a single Nokia 6 from a solid block of 6000 series aluminum. The smartphone is then put through two separate anodising processes which take over ten hours to complete. Each phone is also polished no less than five times. The end result Nokia 6 comes with an aluminum unibody with the highest level of visual and structural quality. Display, Processor, Battery The Nokia 6 comes with a bright hybrid in-cell 5.5-inch screen with full HD resolution and incredible color reproduction wrapped in 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The display stack is further laminated together with a polarizer layer enabling excellent sunlight readability and slim form. The build is completed with the latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem designed for excellent battery life and superior graphics performance. RAM, Android Version, Dolby Atmos The Nokia 6 has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Interestingly, the smartphone runs the latest version of Android Nougat and is packed with entertainment features to bring to life the latest that Android has to offer. In addition, the smartphone comes with dual amplifiers that deliver 6dB louder sound than a regular amp, giving higher voice, deeper bass, and unmatched clarity. While it comes with the Dolby Atmos, the smartphone creates powerful moving audio that seems to flow all around users. Camera The Nokia 6 packs a 16MP phase detection autofocus rear camera for sharp detailed pictures and an 8MP front camera. The f/2.0 aperture lenses and exclusive camera UI with automatic scene detection make it easy to take great shots every time. Price Nokia 6 will debut exclusively through JD.com in early 2017 in China. The smartphone has been priced at 1699 CNY (approximately Rs. 16,739) at JD.com.