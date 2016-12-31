Everything You Need to Know About HTC Ocean Note Smartphone

HTC is gearing up to introduce a flagship class phablet in the first month of 2017. The Taiwanese tech giant's upcoming smartphone will be called HTC Ocean Note and will bring noticeable improvements in camera, software, display and audio department.

As per reports, the HTC Ocean Note Phablet will follow Apple iPhone 7's lead and will ditch the customary 3.5mm headphone jack. The phablet will sport a Type C USB port for audio. In order to compensate for the lack of 3.5mm headphone jack, HTC will equip the Ocean Note with an adaptive audio technology that will automatically adjust audio settings based on any ambient noise.

Coming on to other aspects, HTC is said to focus on boosting screen proficiency and camera performance. Based on the previous leaks, the phablet is expected to sport a 5.7-inch screen with 2K resolution. Some rumors suggest that HTC Ocean Note will flaunt a curved screen similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge.

And HTC is also planning to bring some noticeable changes in design department as well. Based on GSM Arena report, HTC Note Ocean will not have any physical keys on the front and will sport an all-metal deign with chamfered edges.

Another key selling point of HTC Ocean Note phablet will be its camera. As per reports, HTC is planning to equip the Note phablet with a camera surpassing the Google Pixel's DxOMark rating by at least two points. This seems valid considering the fact that HTC was the one who s designed the hardware for Google Pixel handsets.

Last but not least, HTC Ocean Note phablet is expected to be powered by MediaTek chipset and will come in three color options.

