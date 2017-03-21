Everything you need to know about Google Pixel 2 smartphone

Rebranding the Nexus smartphone, the search engine giant Google launched its first Pixel smartphones in two variant under high-segment last year. In an attempt to counter Samsung's Galaxy S series and Apple's iPhone, Google took this initiative only to get a lukewarm reception from masses as the cost of the device is sub 50k.

Having said that, the company is reportedly working on its successor, which is purportedly called Pixel 2 smartphones. Moreover, the company itself confirmed the rumors about the Pixel 2 and its launch, which will be scheduled within this year.

They also added that the company will continue to target the high-end market, hinting at the Pixel 2 series will have premium prices just like the first Pixel models. In today's article, we have compiled a few speculations that surfaced on the Internet quite lately.

Design language As per the recent report, the company will most likely change the design of its upcoming flagship outing. Meaning, the company will move away from half matte and half glass which we can see in the current Pixel smartphones. However, the reports didn't elaborate the idea of their upcoming stuff. Also, the so-called Pixel 2 might come with IP67 rating as well, means you can dunk your phone in about a meter of water without any actual damage Processor The upcoming Google Pixel 2 smartphones are expected to come with Qualcomm's latest chipset -- Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood. With this, Google will enter the club along with Samsung and Sony to implement the latest Snapdragon chipset for its smartphones. Moving on to RAM, this iteration will most likely to come with 4GB and 6GB RAM along with non-expandable inbuilt storage starting from 32GB up to 256GB. Camera The Google Pixel was praised for its beautiful camera setting the bar in DXOMark with the highest ever score of 89. Saying that its successor has a big shoe to fill in, though. Moreover, most of the rumor claims that the camera will be the top priority for Google, as it is currently working hard to develop and perfect low light photography. However, there is no official information about the megapixel count yet. Price As of now, the pricing and availability of the device are unknown yet. But the tidbits from the rumor mill directly points that the Pixel 2 will be at least $50 more than its predecessor. Going by this, we can assume that the Pixel 2 will have a base price of at least $700 (approx Rs. 45,700)