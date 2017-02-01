Face-off: Vivo V5 Plus vs best selfie smartphones

Vivo V5 Plus sale debuts today in India and the selfie-centric phone will be available at Rs. 27,980 via both offline and online retailers. The smartphone has already been listed for pre-order in the last week.
The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on Vivo's Funtouch OS 3.0. The USP of this smartphone is its selfie-centric camera as mentioned above. The device flaunts a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor at the front with 5P lens and f/2.0 aperture. Along with this, there is an 8MP secondary camera to render bokeh effects. At the rear, there is a 16MP main snapper with LED flash.
Talking about the other specs, the Vivo V5 Plus bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employs a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage capacity that cannot be expanded further. There is support for 4G and a 3,055mAh battery powers the phone. Also on board is a fingerprint sensor.
Here, we have listed some of the rivals of the Vivo smartphone. Do take a look at them from below.
HTC Desire 10 Pro
Complete specs of HTC Desire 10 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI
- Dual Nano SIMs
- 20MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, HTC BoomSound
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Complete specs of OnePlus 3T
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash,
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Oppo F1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 24,799
Complete specs of Oppo F1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 2850mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
Buy At Price of Rs 25,900
Complete specs of Samsung Galaxy A7 2016
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera, OIS (F1.9)
- 5MP front camera (F1.9)
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE
- 3,300mAh battery, Fast Charging
Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Complete specs of Moto Z Play
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single Nano-SIM / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Laser Autofocus, PDAF, 1.3um pixel, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, Wide-Angle lens, LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-mic support
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.0 LE, NFC, USB Type-C port
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Honor 8
Buy At Price of Rs 27,910
Complete specs of Honor 8
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 950, 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging