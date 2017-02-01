Face-off: Vivo V5 Plus vs best selfie smartphones

Vivo V5 Plus sale debuts today in India and the selfie-centric phone will be available at Rs. 27,980 via both offline and online retailers. The smartphone has already been listed for pre-order in the last week.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on Vivo's Funtouch OS 3.0. The USP of this smartphone is its selfie-centric camera as mentioned above. The device flaunts a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor at the front with 5P lens and f/2.0 aperture. Along with this, there is an 8MP secondary camera to render bokeh effects. At the rear, there is a 16MP main snapper with LED flash.

Talking about the other specs, the Vivo V5 Plus bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employs a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage capacity that cannot be expanded further. There is support for 4G and a 3,055mAh battery powers the phone. Also on board is a fingerprint sensor.

Here, we have listed some of the rivals of the Vivo smartphone. Do take a look at them from below.

