Father's Day: Best budget smartphones to gift your father 2107

This Sunday is Father's Day and it's time for you to gift something to your dad. This Father's Day, you can really express your love to your dad by gifting him one of the best budget smartphones.
With the increasing competition, the budget smartphones are preferred a lot by many buyers. The reason is that the competition has forced the manufacturers to come up with capable offerings at a low price point without compromising on the specifications. Eventually, the budget smartphones have set a trend as they feature necessary aspects such as 4G VoLTE, good battery life and capable camera.
As there are good options in the entry-level smartphone market, you can choose one such device to gift your dad this Father's Day. Moreover, your dad can experience a great gift from your side and enjoy using the smartphone. Do check out the options that you have from here.
Asus Zenfone Live 16GB
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GBGB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Lava Z10 3GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 9,879
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Motorola Moto C
Buy At Price of Rs 6,900
Key Features
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual micro SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh (typical) / 2350 mAh (minimum) removable battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor
- 2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi A/B/G/N
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Z4
Buy At Price of Rs 5,790
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- expandable memory with microSD
- Tizen OS 3.0
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4V VoLTE
- 2,050 mAh battery
Micromax Canvas 2 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Intex Aqua Crystal Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 5,599
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.25 GHz Quad-Core MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro + Nano SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2100 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Lenovo K6 Power 32GB
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa Core Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13 MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8 MP Fixed Focus Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Buy At Price of Rs 11,990
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery