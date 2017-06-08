Father's Day offers on Apple iPhones: Upto 50% discounts on iPhone 6, 7, 5s and more

As Fathers' Day is approaching, you might be wondering what to gift your father on this special occasion. Well, what about an iPhone? If you are sceptical due to monetary issues, here is a great news for you.
Flipkart and Amazon are offering iPhones at a discounted prices for Fathers' Day. Yes, you heard that right. From the latest iPhone 7 to iPhone 5s, you can avail up to 50 percent off on any of your favorite iPhone models.
To save you some time and effort, we have compiled a list of iPhones that are being offered at discounted prices. In addition to this, we have also mentioned the features and specifications of every model.
So don't wait and surprise your father by gifting him an iPhone.
26% off on Apple iPhone 7
M.R.P.: 60,000.00
After Discount: Rs 44,700
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery
21% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
M.R.P.: Rs 72,000.00
After Discount: Rs 56,999.00
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery
40% off on Apple iPhone 6
M.R.P.: Rs 36,990
After Discount: Rs 21,999
Key Specs
- a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display
- runs iOS,8.0
- a Dual Core 1.4 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
- 1GB RAM
- Apple A8 processor paired
- 16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 8MP main snapper
- 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh Battery powering
22% off on Apple iPhone SE
M.R.P.: Rs 27,200
After Discount: Rs 20,999
Key Specs
- a 4.0 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 640 x 1136 pixels display
- iOS 9.3
- a Dual Core 1.84 GHz Twister
- 2GB RAM
- Apple A9 processor
- 16 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity.
- a 12MP main snapper
- 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Po 1642 mAh battery
25% off on Apple iPhone 6s
M.R.P.: Rs 47,999
After Discount: Rs 35,999
Key Specs
- a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display
- runs iOS,iOS 9
- a 64-bit architecture Embedded M9 motion coprocessor
- 2GB RAM
- Apple A9 processor paired
- 16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 12MP main snapper
- an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh battery (6.9 Wh) powering
28% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus
M.R.P: Rs 56,999
After Discounts: 40,999
Key Specs
- a 5.5 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- runs iOS,iOS 9
- a Dual-core 2 GHz
- 2GB RAM
- Apple A9 processor paired
- 16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 12MP main snapper
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 2915 mAh battery
33% off on Apple iPhone 5s
M.R.P: Rs 25,000
After Discount: 16,704
Key Specs
- 4.0 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 640 x 1136 pixels display
- runs iOS,7.0
- Dual-core 1.2 GHz 1GB RAM
- Apple A7 processor paired
- 16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- a 8MP main snapper
- an 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-ion 1440 mAh battery