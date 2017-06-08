Father's Day offers on Apple iPhones: Upto 50% discounts on iPhone 6, 7, 5s and more

As Fathers' Day is approaching, you might be wondering what to gift your father on this special occasion. Well, what about an iPhone? If you are sceptical due to monetary issues, here is a great news for you.

Flipkart and Amazon are offering iPhones at a discounted prices for Fathers' Day. Yes, you heard that right. From the latest iPhone 7 to iPhone 5s, you can avail up to 50 percent off on any of your favorite iPhone models.

To save you some time and effort, we have compiled a list of iPhones that are being offered at discounted prices. In addition to this, we have also mentioned the features and specifications of every model.

So don't wait and surprise your father by gifting him an iPhone.

26% off on Apple iPhone 7 M.R.P.: 60,000.00 After Discount: Rs 44,700 Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU

2GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery 21% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus M.R.P.: Rs 72,000.00

After Discount: Rs 56,999.00

Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

3GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

2,900 mAh battery built-in battery 40% off on Apple iPhone 6 M.R.P.: Rs 36,990

After Discount: Rs 21,999

Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs

a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display

runs iOS,8.0

a Dual Core 1.4 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)

1GB RAM

Apple A8 processor paired

16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

a 8MP main snapper

1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh Battery powering 22% off on Apple iPhone SE M.R.P.: Rs 27,200

After Discount: Rs 20,999 Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs a 4.0 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 640 x 1136 pixels display

iOS 9.3

a Dual Core 1.84 GHz Twister

2GB RAM

Apple A9 processor

16 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity.

a 12MP main snapper

1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Po 1642 mAh battery 25% off on Apple iPhone 6s M.R.P.: Rs 47,999

After Discount: Rs 35,999

Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs

a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display

runs iOS,iOS 9

a 64-bit architecture Embedded M9 motion coprocessor

2GB RAM

Apple A9 processor paired

16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

a 12MP main snapper

an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh battery (6.9 Wh) powering 28% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus M.R.P: Rs 56,999

After Discounts: 40,999 Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs a 5.5 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

runs iOS,iOS 9

a Dual-core 2 GHz

2GB RAM

Apple A9 processor paired

16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

a 12MP main snapper

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 2915 mAh battery 33% off on Apple iPhone 5s M.R.P: Rs 25,000

After Discount: 16,704 Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs

4.0 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 640 x 1136 pixels display

runs iOS,7.0

Dual-core 1.2 GHz 1GB RAM

Apple A7 processor paired

16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity

a 8MP main snapper

an 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-ion 1440 mAh battery