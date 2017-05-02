Feature phones with best battery life below Rs. 1,500

Though smartphones reign the mobile phone market, the feature phones aren't dead. The feature phones are still being used by many and are preferred for their rugged build and long lasting battery.
Lately, we have come across many reports suggesting that companies such as Reliance Jio, Karbonn and a few others are prepping to launch 4G VoLTE capable feature phones.
A few others such as Micromax and Lava have already announced such feature phones in the market. Even the relaunched Nokia 3310 is eagerly awaited by Nokia fans in the country. The manufacturers are focusing on feature phones as these are still in use and growing in number.
We at GizBot have come up with a list of feature phones priced below Rs. 1,500 packed with capable battery that can give the best battery life. Do scroll down to take a look at these phones.
Zen Ultra 201
Buy At Price of Rs 890
Key Features
- 2.4 inches TFT screen 240 x 320 pixels
- 1.3 MP Primary Camera
- Up to 16 GB expandable memory
- Li-ion2800 mAh battery
Intex Flash P1
Buy At Price of Rs 1,349
Key Features
- 2.4 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 20 KB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 3000 mAh Battery
Intex Sturdy
Buy At Price of Rs 1,470
Key Features
- a 2.4-inch TFT display and has a screen resolution of 240 x 320 pixels
- 0.3 MP Primary Camera
- Up to 64 GB Expandable memory
- Li-ion 3000 mAh battery
Itel It5602
Buy At Price of Rs 895
Key Features
- a 1.8-inch TFT display and has a pixel density of 114ppi
- 0.3 MP Primary Camera
- Up to 32 GB
- Li-ion 2500 mAh Battery
Zen Ultra 504
Buy At Price of Rs 1,279
Key Features
- 2.8 inch Display
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- Expandable Upto 16 GB
- 2800 mAh Battery
Micromax X781
Buy At Price of Rs 1,234
Key Features
- 2.4 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 256 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 2800 mAh Battery
Zen Ultra 502
Buy At Price of Rs 1,469
Key Features
- 2.4 inch Display
- 1 ROM
- Expandable Upto 8 GB
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 4200 mAh Battery
InFocus F125
Buy At Price of Rs 1,289
Key Features
- 2.4 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 2800 mAh Battery
iBall 2.8N Trignite
Buy At Price of Rs 1,499
Key Features
- 2.8 inchQVGA Big Display
- 1.3 MP Enhanced Camera
- 3000mAh Li-ion Big Battery
- Dual SIM, Dual Standby
Videocon Bazoomba7 V2UA
Buy At Price of Rs 1,470
Key Features
- 2.4 inch Display with 240 x 320 Pixels
- 1 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 3000 mAh Battery
Videocon Bazoomba5 V2RA
Buy At Price of Rs 1,195
Key Features
- 2.4 inch Display
- 1 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery
Celkon C770 Returns
Buy At Price of Rs 1,500
Key Features
- 2.4 inch DISPLAY
- 1.3 MP CAMERA WITH FLASH
- 2800 MAH BATTERY
- AUTO CALL RECORD WITH FOLDER
- WIRE FREE FM RADIO
iBall 2.4 Sumo-G2
Buy At Price of Rs 1,397
Key Features
- 2.4 inch QVGA Display
- 1.3 MP Camera
- Auto Call Recording
- LED Torch
- 3000 mAh Battery