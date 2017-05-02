Feature phones with best battery life below Rs. 1,500

Though smartphones reign the mobile phone market, the feature phones aren't dead. The feature phones are still being used by many and are preferred for their rugged build and long lasting battery.

Lately, we have come across many reports suggesting that companies such as Reliance Jio, Karbonn and a few others are prepping to launch 4G VoLTE capable feature phones.

A few others such as Micromax and Lava have already announced such feature phones in the market. Even the relaunched Nokia 3310 is eagerly awaited by Nokia fans in the country. The manufacturers are focusing on feature phones as these are still in use and growing in number.

We at GizBot have come up with a list of feature phones priced below Rs. 1,500 packed with capable battery that can give the best battery life. Do scroll down to take a look at these phones.

