Feature phones with best battery life below Rs. 1,500

Features phones below Rs. 1,500 with great battery life.

By:

Though smartphones reign the mobile phone market, the feature phones aren't dead. The feature phones are still being used by many and are preferred for their rugged build and long lasting battery.

Feature phones with best battery life below Rs. 1,500

Lately, we have come across many reports suggesting that companies such as Reliance Jio, Karbonn and a few others are prepping to launch 4G VoLTE capable feature phones.

A few others such as Micromax and Lava have already announced such feature phones in the market. Even the relaunched Nokia 3310 is eagerly awaited by Nokia fans in the country. The manufacturers are focusing on feature phones as these are still in use and growing in number. 

SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones to buy in May 2017

We at GizBot have come up with a list of feature phones priced below Rs. 1,500 packed with capable battery that can give the best battery life. Do scroll down to take a look at these phones.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Zen Ultra 201

Zen Ultra 201

Buy At Price of Rs 890
Key Features

  • 2.4 inches TFT screen 240 x 320 pixels
  • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Up to 16 GB expandable memory
  • Li-ion2800 mAh battery

Intex Flash P1

Intex Flash P1

Buy At Price of Rs 1,349
Key Features

  • 2.4 inch Display
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 20 KB ROM
  • Expandable Upto 32 GB
  • 0.3MP Rear Camera
  • 3000 mAh Battery

Intex Sturdy

Intex Sturdy

Buy At Price of Rs 1,470
Key Features

  • a 2.4-inch TFT display and has a screen resolution of 240 x 320 pixels
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Up to 64 GB Expandable memory
  • Li-ion 3000 mAh battery

Itel It5602

Itel It5602

Buy At Price of Rs 895
Key Features

  • a 1.8-inch TFT display and has a pixel density of 114ppi
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Up to 32 GB
  • Li-ion 2500 mAh Battery

Zen Ultra 504

Zen Ultra 504

Buy At Price of Rs 1,279
Key Features

  • 2.8 inch Display
  • 1.3MP Rear Camera
  • Expandable Upto 16 GB
  • 2800 mAh Battery

Micromax X781

Micromax X781

Buy At Price of Rs 1,234
Key Features

  • 2.4 inch Display
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 256 MB ROM
  • 0.3MP Rear Camera
  • 2800 mAh Battery

Zen Ultra 502

Zen Ultra 502

Buy At Price of Rs 1,469
Key Features

  • 2.4 inch Display
  • 1 ROM
  • Expandable Upto 8 GB
  • 1.3MP Rear Camera
  • 4200 mAh Battery

InFocus F125

InFocus F125

Buy At Price of Rs 1,289
Key Features

  • 2.4 inch Display
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB ROM
  • Expandable Upto 32 GB
  • 0.3MP Rear Camera
  • 2800 mAh Battery

iBall 2.8N Trignite

iBall 2.8N Trignite

Buy At Price of Rs 1,499
Key Features

  • 2.8 inchQVGA Big Display
  • 1.3 MP Enhanced Camera
  • 3000mAh Li-ion Big Battery
  • Dual SIM, Dual Standby

Videocon Bazoomba7 V2UA

Videocon Bazoomba7 V2UA

Buy At Price of Rs 1,470
Key Features

  • 2.4 inch Display with 240 x 320 Pixels
  • 1 MB ROM
  • Expandable Upto 32 GB
  • 0.3MP Rear Camera
  • 3000 mAh Battery

Videocon Bazoomba5 V2RA

Videocon Bazoomba5 V2RA

Buy At Price of Rs 1,195
Key Features

  • 2.4 inch Display
  • 1 MB ROM
  • 0.3MP Rear Camera
  • 4000 mAh Battery

Celkon C770 Returns

Celkon C770 Returns

Buy At Price of Rs 1,500
Key Features

  • 2.4 inch DISPLAY
  • 1.3 MP CAMERA WITH FLASH
  • 2800 MAH BATTERY
  • AUTO CALL RECORD WITH FOLDER
  • WIRE FREE FM RADIO

iBall 2.4 Sumo-G2

iBall 2.4 Sumo-G2

Buy At Price of Rs 1,397
Key Features

  • 2.4 inch QVGA Display
  • 1.3 MP Camera
  • Auto Call Recording
  • LED Torch
  • 3000 mAh Battery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Read More About basic phone | 4g | volte | feature phones | news | top gadgets

Story first published: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 14:16 [IST]
Other articles published on May 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers