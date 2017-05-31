Features to expect in the Apple's iPhone 8

For its 10th anniversary, the Cupertino giant Apple will be releasing its 8th generation iPhone with some major changes in terms of build and updates.

As per the leaks, the purported iPhone 8 is said to come with an OLED panel, new in display Touch ID paired with facial recognition, updates to 3D Touch, improved waterproofing, wireless charging, and more.

Major Overhaul! As per the report, Apple is said to be testing more than 10 prototype iPhone models, so we are not sure about the final product. The so-called iPhone 8 will have an edge-to-edge display with Touch ID built into the screen itself. Moreover, the rumor suggests that device will be sporting a 5.8-inch display out of which 5.1-inch will be usable and rest dedicated to virtual buttons. As the company is opting for OLED panel, it helps the company to provide a thinner device with low battery consumption, and a better display with high contrast ratio. Like iPhone 4 Talking about the body, the iPhone 8 will be having glass body similar to that of iPhone 4 that will be built around a polished stainless steel frame. SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 8: illustration suggests an all new design IP68 feature Like its predecessor, iPhone 8 is also expected to be water resistant that might hold up to rain, splashes, and brief submersion in water. Faster and efficient chipset The yet-to-be-launched iPhone 8 is expected to come with a 10-nanometer A11 chip that will be faster, efficient, and supports wireless charging as well. iPhone 8 will be also supporting iris, facial, or gesture recognition. 3D sensing capabilities Moving on to the camera, both the dual camera setup will be having an optical image stabilization feature. Also, the front camera of the device might also have 3D sensing capabilities that use technology by PrimeSense, allowing it to find the location and depth of objects. Coming to the pricing now, the iPhone 8 will be sold more than $1000, which is quite costly when compared to its predecessor.