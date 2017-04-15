Five OnePlus 5 features we think should be added in the upcoming flagship

OnePlus may be gearing up to launch another "flagship killer" in the market soon. While the company likes to be disruptive in terms of the product it makes which we have already seen with the introduction of OnePlus 3T last year, we are expecting another top-of-the-line smartphone from the Chinese brand this year.

Besides, there are already rumors circulating over the internet that the company is already working on a new smartphone. Many have dubbed it to be OnePlus 5 and recently the specs of the smartphone have also been doing the rounds. As far as we know, that the new OnePlus 5 is expected to include a 5.5-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4,000mAh battery, 23MP camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

SEE ALSO: OnePlus 5 case leaks; shows the dual-lens rear camera

If you consider this, then OnePlus may be preparing the OnePlus 5 model to compete with Samsung's recently launched flagship smartphone the Galaxy S8. However, we can truly say if it is a worthy competitor only once the OnePlus 5 becomes official.

In any case, there are some things that OnePlus could improve upon in the upcoming smartphone. Here are some of the features we hope that OnePlus will include with the 5 model.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Dual Cameras While rumors are already suggesting that OnePlus 5 could come with dual cameras it would be great to see the set up in the new smartphone. OnePlus is a company that prides itself on delivering a flagship experience, thus adding this feature might give a boost to the sale of the device. Alternatively, while the Galaxy S8 does lack in this department if OnePlus features this technology then the "flagship killer" line will be justified easily. SEE ALSO: OnePlus 5 Gets 3C Certification in China: To be called as OnePlus A5000 Water-resistance Samsung and Apple may have gone ahead in the game but OnePlus could push the IP68 rating with the upcoming OnePlus 5. While chances are slim considering the price point that OnePlus will be making the device available, flagships having water-resistance are becoming more popular these days. We believe if OnePlus goes ahead with this it will give an even tougher competition to other brands. Wireless Charging OnePlus already provides industry's best fast charging technology with Dash Charge. But the company could add another feature which is wireless charging with the new OnePlus 5. This could further change the game for the company as it will be providing a new innovation. After all, we want to see something new in the upcoming OnePlus 5. It would be boring if the same features are there from the OnePlus 3T. A lot of fans of OnePlus as well tech enthusiasts would likely appreciate it on the OnePlus 5. MicroSD Expansion We believe the vast majority of buyers would want microSD expansion in the upcoming OnePlus 5. Taking the case of OnePlus 3T, it does provide a massive 128 GB internal storage. SEE ALSO: OnePlus starts rolling out OxygenOS 4.1.3 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T However, paying extra to get the 128 GB version might not be favored by many. It is simple, by giving the ability to the user to expand the storage through an external card would be a great idea. OnePlus may have more sales, who knows! Faster Release of Updates The open question here is: how long will it take for OnePlus to deliver software updates? While OnePlus has been little unstable in terms of providing updates but once OnePlus 5 goes official, we just hope that the company's next flagship will get better treatment as far as updates are concerned. We are hoping for more timely and stable updates. Moreover, OnePlus 5's early adopters would want to see fast updates. In any case, what are the features you would like to see on the OnePlus 5? Do let us know in the comments.