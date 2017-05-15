Flipkart and Amazon offers: Upto 50% off on Motorola Moto smartphones

The biggest E-commerce giants in India are all set up to offer great discounts and offers on electronic products.
The two big names- Amazon.in and Flipkart.com have created a huge repository of products with amazing offers for Indian consumers.
Among the products on discounts, smartphones are undoubtedly the most sought after tech products in all price ranges. Both the online marketplaces are offering upto 50% discount on the best selling Motorola handsets.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart's best offers on smartphones this summer
Here we have created a list of all the Moto handsets that are selling at great discounts for Indian consumers. Check out the list to make the most out of this sale period.
8% off on Motorola Moto G5
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flas
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
12% off on Motorola Moto M
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
12% off on Moto E3 Power
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
5% off on Moto G5 Plus
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
40% off on Moto X
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key specs
- 4.7 Inch 720p Display
- 1.7 GHz Dual Core Snapdragon S4 Pro Processor
- 2 GB RAM
- Nano SIM
- 10MP Camera
- 2MP Front Facing Camera
- 16 GB On-Board Storage
- NFC Support
- Android 4.4
- 2200 MAh Battery
11% off on Moto X Style
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key specs
- 5.7 (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD TFT LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8 GHz hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor with Adreno 418 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3000mAh battery
11% off on Moto G4 Play
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Dimensions: 144.4x72x8.95-9.9 mm; Weight: 137g
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS
- 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge
4% off on Moto G Turbo
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- IP67 rating for dust and water resistance
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 2,470 mAh battery with Turbo Charging