Flipkart Big 10 sale Day 3: Top Offer on iPhone 7, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel XL and more

Flipkart's Big 10 Sale has debuted and today is the third day of the sale. This sale will go on until the midnight of May 18.
Flipkart is believed to offer up to 80 percent off on smartphones during this sale period. The online retail store is offering discounts across brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Google Pixel and many others.
Today, being the third day of the Flipkart Big 10 Sale, we have listed some of the best-selling smartphones including iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel XL, Moto Z Play and more available on discount.
27% off on Apple iPhone 7
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM
- 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
5% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB/ 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
17% off on Google Pixel XL
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC
- 3450mAh battery
8% off on Motorola Moto Z Play
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Gionee A1 (Get upto ₹18,500 off on exchange)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
OPPO F3 Plus (Get upto ₹25,000 off on exchange)
Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD IPS Touch Screen Display
- MSM8976 Pro Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With Dual Tone Flash
- 16 + 8MP Dual Selfie Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge
9% off on Sony Xperia XA1
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P20 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Stereo Speakers
- 2300 MAh Battery
21% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- 1960mAh built-in battery
29% off on Apple iPhone 6s
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
3% off on Sony Xperia XZs
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology