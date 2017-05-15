Flipkart Big 10 sale Day 3: Top Offer on iPhone 7, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel XL and more

Flipkart's Big 10 Sale has debuted and today is the third day of the sale. This sale will go on until the midnight of May 18.

Flipkart is believed to offer up to 80 percent off on smartphones during this sale period. The online retail store is offering discounts across brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Google Pixel and many others.

Today, being the third day of the Flipkart Big 10 Sale, we have listed some of the best-selling smartphones including iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel XL, Moto Z Play and more available on discount.

Do check out the attractive discounts before heading on to buy a smartphone.

