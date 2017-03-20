Flipkart Electronics Sale starts on 22 March: Offers on best phones and gadgets

While this might not be the month of Diwali and Dussehra, the online retailers have always looked to meet consumer needs in different ways. Most of the times, they usually come up with a slew of discounts and offers across product categories.
As this is the usual scenario, Flipkart, one of India's premier e-commerce platforms has just announced that it will be holding an Electronics sale from March 22 to March 24. SO if you are a tech savvy person you might just score some good deals.
However, during this ongoing 3-day sale, the online retailer is coming up with a slew of offers, deals, and discounts all over its site covering a wide range of smartphones, TV and appliances, accessories and other electronics. Well, you will be able to purchase any product you want at ease without paying a huge price.
If you are looking forward to upgrading your smartphone, or get some cool accessory or buy a big-sized TV, then the Flipkart Electronics sale might be the right time to do so as the retailer will be offering many attractive discounts on the best products in the market.
Take a look at the best deals on smartphones and gadgets that you can avail from Flipkart during the Electronics sales.
Lenovo K6 Power
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto E3 Power
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo K5 Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dolby ATMOS, Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Motorola Moto M
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Canon EOS 1300D
Key Specs
- 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+
- 9-point AF with 1 center cross-type AF point
- Standard ISO: 100 to 6400, expandable to 12800
- Wi-Fi and NFC supported
- Lens Mount: Canon EF mount
JBL Headphones
Lenovo Youga Tab 3
Key Specs
- 10.1 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm APQ8009 Processor
- 1GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 8MP Auto Focus Rotatable Rear Camera
- 4G LTE (Optional)
- Wi-Fi 802.11b/G/N
- Bluetooth v4.0
- 8400 MAh Battery
Acer 2 in 1 laptop
Key Specs
- 1.33 GHz with Turbo Boost upto 1.83 GHz
- Intel Quad Core Baytrail Z3735F Processor
- 1GB DDR3L RAM
- 32GB eMMC ROM for Tablet and 500GB Hard Disk integrated in Keyboard dock
- 10-inch Touchscreen Display (Multi-Touch)
- Windows 8.1 Operating System (Free upgrade to Windows 10)
Apple MackBook Air
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD 6000 Graphics
- 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB DDR3 RAM
- 128GB storage
- Mac OS X operating system
- 12 hours battery life, 1.4kg laptop
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible
Asus Zenfone Watch
Key Specs
- Android Wear
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400, 1.2GHz
- Memory: 512MB DDR2,
- Sensor: 9 Axis Sensor / Bio sensor
- Onboard Storage: 4GB eMMC Flash
- Cover Lens : 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- Water Resistance : IP55
- Build-in Microphone
- uild-in-stereo speakers (high quality speaker x2) with SonicMaster
- Bluetooth V4.0
Apple Smartwatch
Intex 11,000 mAh battery
Key Specs
- Capacity 11000 mAh,Power Input DC5V / 2.1A,Power SourceMini USB
- Output Power5V 1A, 5V2A & 5V 2A,LED Indicator: Yes
- 1 Year Warranty
Nikon D3400 Dual Lens
Key Specs
- 3 inch Large Screen LCD Monitor
- 24.2 MP
- Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 60 fps
- EXPEED 4 Image Processor
- Snap Bridge Bluetooth Connectivity