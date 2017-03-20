Flipkart Electronics Sale starts on 22 March: Offers on best phones and gadgets

While this might not be the month of Diwali and Dussehra, the online retailers have always looked to meet consumer needs in different ways. Most of the times, they usually come up with a slew of discounts and offers across product categories.

As this is the usual scenario, Flipkart, one of India's premier e-commerce platforms has just announced that it will be holding an Electronics sale from March 22 to March 24. SO if you are a tech savvy person you might just score some good deals.

However, during this ongoing 3-day sale, the online retailer is coming up with a slew of offers, deals, and discounts all over its site covering a wide range of smartphones, TV and appliances, accessories and other electronics. Well, you will be able to purchase any product you want at ease without paying a huge price.

If you are looking forward to upgrading your smartphone, or get some cool accessory or buy a big-sized TV, then the Flipkart Electronics sale might be the right time to do so as the retailer will be offering many attractive discounts on the best products in the market.

Take a look at the best deals on smartphones and gadgets that you can avail from Flipkart during the Electronics sales.

