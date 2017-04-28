Flipkart offers: Get the best of budget smartphones at never before prices

Flipkart is a popular online retailer in India that has a good reputation among online shoppers. The site often gives some or the other attractive deals. Now, there is an alluring deal for those planning to buy some best budget smartphones right now.
The smartphones from brands such as Micromax, Vivo, LYF, Lava, Gionee, Swipe, Infocus, Panasonic, and more are available at discounted price tags on Flipkart. The retailer ensures that the customers get great deals on the 4G VoLTE smartphones.
Most smartphones listed in at discount right now are exclusive to the retailer. Apart from offering a discount, Flipkart also gives a screen guard at just Rs. 99 and attractive exchange offers too.
The sale on budget smartphones is only for three days that is between April 28 and April 30. Take a look at the smartphones listed for sale on Flipkart and choose which one you would like to purchase.
Flat Rs.1200 Off on Swipe Elite Sense (3GB/ 32 GB) - Buy for Rs. 6,999 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
Flat Rs.1000 Off on Swipe Elite 3 (4G with Volte) - Buy for Rs. 4,999 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Swipe Elite Star - Most Affordable 4G-VoLTE Phone with 16GB ROM @ Rs3999. Flat Rs.501 off.
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 1.3MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8 (5.5 inch Full HD display) only for Rs.12,990
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Flat Rs.3,000 Off on Gionee F103 Pro (3Gb/ 16GB) - Buy for Rs. 7,999 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display with Dragontrail glass protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo UI 3.2
- Dual SIM with Dual Standby
- 13MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh battery
Get Oppo A37F (16GB) for only Rs 8999* (with Exchange)
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display with 1280 x 720 Pixels Resolution
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- MSM 8916 Processor
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2630 mAh Battery
Get extra Rs.1000 on exchange for Vivo Y53 (16GB)
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Flat Rs.7,000 Off on Yu Yureka (5.5 inch Full HD Display) - Buy for Rs. 7,999 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.5.GHz Snapdragon 615 MSM8939 Octa Core Processor
- 2 GB RAM
- Dual SIM Support
- 13MP Primary Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G LTE
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 2500 MAh Battery
Flat Rs.1,000 Off on HTC Desire 820G+ (5.5inch HD display) - Buy for Rs. 9,990 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) display
- 1.7GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6592 processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android with HTC Sense UI
- Dual nano SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8 MP front-facing camera
- 3G HSPA+
- 2600 mAh battery
Flat Rs.1,550 Off on Micromax Spark 3 (5.5 inch HD) - Buy for Rs. 4,449 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 3G HSPA+
- 2500mAh battery
Flat Rs.2,000 Off on Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus (2GB/ 16GB) - Buy for Rs.6,999 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Indus OS 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery
Flat Rs. 1,000 Off on Canvas Amaze 2 (SD 415 Processor)- Buy for Rs. 6,499 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE / 3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
Flat Rs. 6,241 Off on Micromax Nitro A311 (2Gb/16GB) - Buy for Rs. 6,499 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 178-degree viewing angle and anti-fingerprint oleophobic coating
- 1.7 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6592 processor with 700MHz Mali 450 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 4.4 (KitKat)
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 3G HSPA+
- 2500 mAh battery
Flat Rs.1000 Off on Panasonic P66 Mega (3200 mAH Battery) - Buy for Rs. 4,999 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 3G HSPA+
- 3200mAh battery
Flat Rs.700 Off on Panasonic P55 Novo (3GB/16GB)- Buy for Rs. 5,999 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4 GHz Octa-Core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
- Android 4.4 (KitKat)
- Dual SIM with dual standby
- 13MP rear camera with Triple LED Flash, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Smart IR-based remote Control
- 3G HSPA+
- 2500mAh battery
Flat Rs.2000 Off on Infocus M680 (13MP Front Camera)- Buy for Rs. 6999 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display from Sharp / AUO with Tempered Glass for protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6753 processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash,
- 13MP auto front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Flat Rs.200 Off on Intex Lions 4G - Buy for Rs. 4,799 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2000mAh battery
Flat Rs.900 Off on Intex Aqua 5.5 VR - Buy for Rs. 4,999 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V/W 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Flat Rs.300 Off on Lava X17 - Buy for Rs. 5349 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- -Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0/FM Radio
- 2350 MAh Battery
Flat Rs. 100 Off on Lava A79 - Buy for 3,999 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 3G HSPA+
- 2200mAh battery
Flat Rs. 250 Off on Lava X19 - Buy for Rs. 4749 Only
Click Here to Buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- Android Marshmallow 6
- SC7731G Processor
- Quad Core
- 2 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2200 mAh Li-Ion Battery