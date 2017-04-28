Flipkart offers: Get the best of budget smartphones at never before prices

Flipkart is a popular online retailer in India that has a good reputation among online shoppers. The site often gives some or the other attractive deals. Now, there is an alluring deal for those planning to buy some best budget smartphones right now.

The smartphones from brands such as Micromax, Vivo, LYF, Lava, Gionee, Swipe, Infocus, Panasonic, and more are available at discounted price tags on Flipkart. The retailer ensures that the customers get great deals on the 4G VoLTE smartphones.

Most smartphones listed in at discount right now are exclusive to the retailer. Apart from offering a discount, Flipkart also gives a screen guard at just Rs. 99 and attractive exchange offers too.

The sale on budget smartphones is only for three days that is between April 28 and April 30. Take a look at the smartphones listed for sale on Flipkart and choose which one you would like to purchase.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!