Flipkart’s best offers on smartphones this summer

Flipkart's much awaited Big 10 Sale is just around the corner and the company has announced steal deals on its smartphone portfolio across premium brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Moto, Google Pixel, Lenovo, etc. making the retailer truly as the destination for buying Smartphones.

Whether you are looking to go premium or buy the latest Flagships by Lenovo, Motorola, Samsung, Flipkart has ensured jaw dropping price discounts on its wide selection. Google Pixel will be available at Rs. 34999 under the exchange program after a flat discount of Rs.13000 and Samsung On Nxt (2017 edition) will be available with a discount of Rs.3000, making it the only 64GB phone from Samsung under Rs.15,000.

The biggest launch of 2017 - Moto G5 Plus, a Flipkart Exclusive, will see attractive offers during the Big 10 sale. With a price drop of Rs. 1000 and additional Rs. 1000 off on exchange of your old smartphone - you can get your hands on the Moto G5 Plus at just Rs. 14999.

For those who are looking to switch to Apple, this is the best time to buy an iPhone as Flipkart's Big 10 Sale will offer the deepest discounts on iPhone 7, 6s, 6 and 5s.

Flipkart has curated a selection at all price points starting from Rs3999, making the shopping experience more affordable and fulfilling for customers. Customers looking for deep discounts should watch out for crazy deals being offered by the retailer. Flipkart will hold the biggest sale for Redmi Note 4 on May 15.

The Big10 sale would also be the perfect time for the customers looking to replace their old smartphones. Customers can get up to Rs.5000 extra over and above the regular exchange values on their old smartphones on the sensational Oppo and Vivo "selfie" smartphones.

Furthermore, for the upcoming Big 10 Sale, Flipkart is re-introducing its Buyback Guarantee program for a host of best-selling smartphones from leading brands. The program allows customers to enjoy a fixed discount rate when exchanging their smartphone within a certain period (6-8 months / 9-12 months) of time.

Customers can avail the Buyback Guarantee policy at an attractive introductory Big 10 price of INR 399. It also comes with a hassle-free doorstep pick-up option to enhance customer convenience and simplify exchanges.

Best-selling handsets and popular models will see massive price cuts, something that has never been done before:

