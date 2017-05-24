Follow these steps to back up and restore Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Of all recent outing, Samsung Galaxy S8, and S8 Plus is the gorgeous one without any doubt. But it's not indestructible either. There are chances that you might lose out your information due to one bad update or bad move.

However, you need to protect your data from losing while updating or changing the smartphone and most importantly you need to keep them in a safe place, where you can access anytime. There are two ways in which you can do it -- Google backup and Backup via third party apps.

Backup/Restore through Google

Step 1: From Home screen, navigate to Settings -> Backup and reset

Step 2: Now tap the Back up my data, Switch on the toggle



Step 3: Once you turn it on, tap the appropriate backup account



Step 4: Then tap on Automatic restore and toggle on the switch

Backup/Restore through third party apps

There are many third party apps available to take backup and restore data on your Samsung Galaxy S8 series phones. You can use Mobile transfer, Samsung Manager and Dr. Fone Tool Kit. Below are the steps you need to follow to perform backup and restore data.

Step 1: Install any third party app mentioned above on your laptop or PC and open it.

Step 2: Connect your Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus to your PC or laptop.

Step 3: Start the backup/restore process by selecting the files and do follow the instructions



Step 4: Now you are done!

