Four New Mid-range 4G VoLTE Smartphones Hit the Indian Market

Ahead of CES 2017, Karbonn Mobiles has introduced four new mid-range 4G-enabled smartphones, namely Aura Note 4G, K9 Smart 4G, Titanium Vista 4G and Viraat 4G in India. Unveiling these 4G handsets, the company is said to target the entry level users and work towards improving the user base.

Most India-based smartphone manufacturers are mainly focused on bringing affordable 4G VoLTE smartphones in the market. In line with the same, Karbonn has introduced a wide range of 4G enabled smartphones, which are said to be priced below Rs. 6,500. To make it clear, Aura Note 4G is priced 6,490, K9 Smart 4G is available at Rs. 5,090, and Titanium Vista 4G and Viraat 4G at Rs 5,790 and Rs 5,790 respectively.

Being the company's first smartphone with a fingerprint sensor and running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Karbonn Aura Note 4G sports a 5.5-inch HD IPS display and is powered by 1.25 GHz quad-core Mediatek MT6737 chipset. The handset packs a 5MP selfie camera and an 8MP rear camera along with a 2,800mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory.

Whereas, K9 Smart 4G comes with a 5-inch FWVGA tough glass display and is integrated with Indus OS for local language search, text to speech options and free messaging amongst Indus users. The handset also includes a native dialer integration of FreeCharge for quick payments via a single tap. Running on a 1.2 GHz quad-core Mediatek processor with Mali-T720 GPU and 1GB RAM, K9 Smart comes with a 2,300 mAh battery and is available in two color variants - Black and Grey along with a sandstone back finish.

On the other hand, Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G offers curated content from content providers such as Saavn, Voot and Daily hunt and comes with a 1.25 GHz quad-core Mediatek MT6737 processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. The handset features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera and will be available in two color variants - Champagne White and Black. Featuring a similar display and camera setup as the Titanium Vista, the Viraat 4G comes with a 2,800 mAh battery and two different colors including White Champagne and Black.

Karbonn Mobile has still not confirmed on when the company might officially launch a wide range of affordable 4G enable smartphones, and make it available for sale in India.

