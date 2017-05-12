Free Airtel 4G on Canvas 2 for a year: Will these budget smartphones face problems?

The smartphone comes bundled with a special Airtel offer wherein the service provider gives 1GB free 4G data per day and unlimited calls to the Canvas 2 (2107) users for a year. While we say unlimited calls, every day Airtel provides 400 minutes of free calls to any network across the country. And, the same has a weekly limit of 1,500 minutes.

The Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) is available for sale starting from today across all the leading retail stores. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD 720p display, 3GB RAM and 16GB storage under its hood.

Further, the Micromax smartphone bestows a 13MP main snapper with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera too. It supports 4G VoLTE and is powered by a 3050mAh battery.

Today, we will see if the Micromax smartphone bundled with free Airtel 4G offer will create trouble to the others in the market or not and if so those models that will face the threat as well.

