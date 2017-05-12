Free Airtel 4G on Canvas 2 for a year: Will these budget smartphones face problems?

The smartphone comes bundled with a special Airtel offer wherein the service provider gives 1GB free 4G data per day and unlimited calls to the Canvas 2 (2107) users for a year. While we say unlimited calls, every day Airtel provides 400 minutes of free calls to any network across the country. And, the same has a weekly limit of 1,500 minutes.
The Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) is available for sale starting from today across all the leading retail stores. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD 720p display, 3GB RAM and 16GB storage under its hood.
Further, the Micromax smartphone bestows a 13MP main snapper with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera too. It supports 4G VoLTE and is powered by a 3050mAh battery.
SEE ALSO: Best, recently launched budget smartphones under Rs 10,000
Today, we will see if the Micromax smartphone bundled with free Airtel 4G offer will create trouble to the others in the market or not and if so those models that will face the threat as well.
Smartron Srt.phone
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- tcloud (unlimited cloud storage)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 14,018
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Buy At Price of Rs 12,740
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
Honor 6X
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Lenovo Z2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Nubia M2 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- 3000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Buy At Price of Rs 14,394
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 5000mAh built-in battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max Photo Gallery
Gionee S6s
Buy At Price of Rs 13,699
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2 UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM Slot (micro SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 13MP camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3150mAh built-in battery