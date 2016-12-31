Blackberry Mercury to Launch With Snapdragon 625 & Android 7.0 Nougat at CES 2017, Reveal Fresh Leak

2017 is going to a good year for the smartphone lovers as Nokia and Blackberry plan to make a comeback with brand new Android smartphones. However, even before the smartphones could hit the market, there have been several leaks and rumors pertaining to the display, specs and more of the handsets. A few new leaks suggest that Blackberry is currently working on an in-house smartphone with a QWERTY keyboard rumored to be named Blackberry DTEK70 or Blackberry Mercury.

Rumors suggest that the smartphone vendor is all set to unveil the Blackberry Mercury phone at CES 2017, however, the Canadian-based firm is yet to confirm on the same. Based on other new leaks circulating on the web, the upcoming Blackberry smartphone will sport a fingerprint sensor underneath the space bar and may come with a 4.5-inch display screen below which lies a QWERTY keyboard. Along with this, the Blackberry Mercury will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat and sport a long-lasting battery life.

Scrolling through the past leaks, the smartphone is said to come with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of inbuilt storage, an 18MP rear camera, and 8MP front-facing camera that might make the Blackberry handset a good option for clicking decent photos. However, the Canadian smartphone vendor hasn't revealed any statement on when Blackberry Mercury might make its first public appearance.

