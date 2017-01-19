Full metal body smartphones under Rs 10,000

Metal is the new plastic in smartphones. A few years back, the metal bodied smartphones were restricted to the premium and high-end segment. Now, the trend has changed drastically and smartphones of all price brackets feature metallic build.

Earlier, the smartphone priced in the budget price bracket were weak on specifications, poor in terms of build quality, and meager in terms of performance. Nowadays, technology has improved and reached almost every nook and corner of the world.

With the increase in the use of smartphones, the low-priced offerings also pack premium chassis, impressive specs, and a handful of other attractive options.

Today, we at GizBot have compiled a list of full metal body smartphones that are available in the market market at a price tag less than Rs. 10,000. Take a look at them and get to choose which device you would like to upgrade to.

