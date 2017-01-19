Full metal body smartphones under Rs 10,000

Metal is the new plastic in smartphones. A few years back, the metal bodied smartphones were restricted to the premium and high-end segment. Now, the trend has changed drastically and smartphones of all price brackets feature metallic build.
Earlier, the smartphone priced in the budget price bracket were weak on specifications, poor in terms of build quality, and meager in terms of performance. Nowadays, technology has improved and reached almost every nook and corner of the world.
SEE ALSO: Here are some massive price drop on latest smartphones
With the increase in the use of smartphones, the low-priced offerings also pack premium chassis, impressive specs, and a handful of other attractive options.
Today, we at GizBot have compiled a list of full metal body smartphones that are available in the market market at a price tag less than Rs. 10,000. Take a look at them and get to choose which device you would like to upgrade to.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Octa Core 2.0 GHz
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB Storage
- 13 MP Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery
Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 8,499
Complete Specs of Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 616, 64-bit processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Lean Lenovo Pure UI
- Dual SIM (micro + micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2750mAh removable battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Complete Specs of Redmi 3s Prime
Key Specs
- 5.0 inches 720 x 1280 pixels IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Octa Core 1.4 GHz max
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 Chipset
- 32 GB Storage
- 3 GB RAM
- 13.0 MegaPixels Camera
- Li-Po 4100 mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Prim
Buy At Price of Rs 9,508
Complete Specs of Panasonic Eluga Prim
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS on-cell 2.5D curved Asahi glass display
- 1.25GHz quad-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with triple LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Power
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Complete Specs of Lenovo K6 Power
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa Core Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13 MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8 MP Fixed Focus Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dolby Atmos
- 4000mAh Battery