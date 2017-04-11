Gionee A1 with 13MP selfie-camera: Price, specs and competition

Last month, Gionee announced its selfie-centric smartphone, Gionee A1 in the country. The smartphone went on sale at Rs. 19,999.

Now, recent reports state that the Gionee A1 flagship smartphone has received bookings worth Rs. 150 crore in just 10 days of opening the pre-orders.

Theb company has revealed that 74,682 units of the smartphone have been pre-ordered in the first 10 days until April 9. It is also claimed that this is the highest for any smartphone priced in the range between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 25,000.

The Gionee A1 is a decent flagship smartphone featuring selfie-centric aspects with a 16MP front-facing selfie camera and a 13MP primary camera with dual tone LED flash. The smartphone has a long lasting 4010mAh battery too.

Having said the highlights of the Gionee A1, we have come up with the competition that this smartphone will have to beat in the country.

