Gionee A1 with 13MP selfie-camera: Price, specs and competition

Last month, Gionee announced its selfie-centric smartphone, Gionee A1 in the country. The smartphone went on sale at Rs. 19,999.
Now, recent reports state that the Gionee A1 flagship smartphone has received bookings worth Rs. 150 crore in just 10 days of opening the pre-orders.
Theb company has revealed that 74,682 units of the smartphone have been pre-ordered in the first 10 days until April 9. It is also claimed that this is the highest for any smartphone priced in the range between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 25,000.
The Gionee A1 is a decent flagship smartphone featuring selfie-centric aspects with a 16MP front-facing selfie camera and a 13MP primary camera with dual tone LED flash. The smartphone has a long lasting 4010mAh battery too.
Having said the highlights of the Gionee A1, we have come up with the competition that this smartphone will have to beat in the country.
Vivo V5
Buy At Price of Rs 16,555
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750, processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Oppo A57
Buy At Price of Rs 14,150
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
Vivo Y66
Buy At Price of Rs 14,890
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750, processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Sony Xperia XA Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 21,520
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Mobile BRAVIA engine 2
- Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 21.5MP Primary Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2700 mAh battery
HTC Desire 10 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 23,440
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 20MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, HTC BoomSound
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
ZTE Nubia Z11 mini S
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D display, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz LPDDR3 Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64/128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery