Gionee M2017 Launched with Dual-rear Camera and 7000mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Early December, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Gionee had announced that they will be announcing the next M series smartphone by the end of 2016. Keeping up its promise, Gionee finally launches its most awaited high-end smartphone namely, M2017 with a mammoth 7000mAh polymer lithium-ion battery.

As per reports, the smartphone got certified in China last month and is now launched with a Ji 7000mAh polymer lithium-ion battery, and sports its own intelligent power management system and low power consumption display, which makes Gionee M2017 apt for the heavy mobile users. The company promises to deliver 25 hours of continuous video playback and 915.42 hours of standby to its users.

Along with this unique factor, the smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch Quad HD AMOLED curved display with sapphire glass protection, which makes the device much reliable, and it also supports 24W Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and dual fast charging chip.

Powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 653 SoC, the handset runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Amigo OS 3.5 on top, and is designed with a metal frame and a leather back. As of now, Gionee M2017 has been made available in two color variants - Gold and Black.

As far as the camera is concerned, Gionee M2017 fits a 12MP and 13MP dual rear camera setup with 2x optical zoom and an 8MP selfie camera along with a fingerprint sensor on the front. The handset has been launched in China and is available for pre-order with a price tag of 6,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 68240), whereas the exclusive version with Italian custom alligator leather back costs 16,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,65,740).

