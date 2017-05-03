Gionee M6S Plus with 6020mAh battery Vs battery-centric smartphones

Gionee M6S Plus went official in the last week. The smartphone is quite similar to its predecessor in terms of design but packs many improvements on the features and specs front.
The Gionee M6S Plus comes with advanced features such as 6GB RAM, a juicier 6020mAh battery, and an enhanced storage capacity of 256GB as well.
The battery life offered by the 6020mAh battery can be said to be one of the highlighted features and the USP of this smartphone from the stable of Gionee. This battery can definitely last for over a day even under heavy usage.
These days, we are able to see some better battery life smartphones getting launched by the manufacturers. The Gionee M6S Plus is one such phone. Here, we have come with a list of other such smartphones for you. Take a look!
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Key Features
- 5.2-inch / 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super IPS+ display with up to 500cd/m2 brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage (ZE520KL)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (ZE552KL)
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Huawei Mate 9
Key Features
- 5.9 Inch FHD 2.5D Touchscreen Display
- 2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Facing Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Oppo F3 Plus
Key Features
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with 76.4-degree wide-angle lens
- secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery