Gionee M6S Plus with 6020mAh battery Vs battery-centric smartphones

Gionee M6S Plus went official in the last week. The smartphone is quite similar to its predecessor in terms of design but packs many improvements on the features and specs front.

The Gionee M6S Plus comes with advanced features such as 6GB RAM, a juicier 6020mAh battery, and an enhanced storage capacity of 256GB as well.

The battery life offered by the 6020mAh battery can be said to be one of the highlighted features and the USP of this smartphone from the stable of Gionee. This battery can definitely last for over a day even under heavy usage.

These days, we are able to see some better battery life smartphones getting launched by the manufacturers. The Gionee M6S Plus is one such phone. Here, we have come with a list of other such smartphones for you. Take a look!

