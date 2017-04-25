Gionee M6S Plus with 6GB RAM, 6020mAh cell Vs other 6GB RAM phones

As it was promised, Gionee M6S Plus was unveiled on Monday. The smartphone boasts several enhancements in comparison to its predecessor. But, these enhancements are not made on the design front.
We say this as the M6S Plus from Gionee is almost identical to the yesteryear model in terms of its looks. It comes with a beefier 6GB RAM while the M6 Plus had just 4GB RAM.
The smartphone also comes in a 256GB storage variant in addition to the 64GB variant while the predecessor came up with just 128GB storage capacity. Besides these, the other major highlight is that the Gionee M6S Plus makes use of a 6020mAh battery that is juicy enough for the smartphone to last up to a day even under intense usage.
Now, we have listed some of the other 6GB RAM smartphones that will have an impact due to the launch of this Gionee smartphone. Check out the competition for the Gionee M6S Plus from below.
Honor 8 Pro
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 6
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Splash resistant
- 12MP rear camera
- secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Stereo speakers
- 4G LTE
- 3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
ZTE Nubia Z11
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass4 protection
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Umi Plus E
- a 5.5- inch (13.97 cm) Full HD IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 401 ppi
- Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 6GB of RAM
- Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53, MediaTek MT6757 Chipset
- 13 MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
OnePlus 3
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charger