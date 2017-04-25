Gionee M6S Plus with 6GB RAM, 6020mAh cell Vs other 6GB RAM phones

As it was promised, Gionee M6S Plus was unveiled on Monday. The smartphone boasts several enhancements in comparison to its predecessor. But, these enhancements are not made on the design front.

We say this as the M6S Plus from Gionee is almost identical to the yesteryear model in terms of its looks. It comes with a beefier 6GB RAM while the M6 Plus had just 4GB RAM.

The smartphone also comes in a 256GB storage variant in addition to the 64GB variant while the predecessor came up with just 128GB storage capacity. Besides these, the other major highlight is that the Gionee M6S Plus makes use of a 6020mAh battery that is juicy enough for the smartphone to last up to a day even under intense usage.

Now, we have listed some of the other 6GB RAM smartphones that will have an impact due to the launch of this Gionee smartphone. Check out the competition for the Gionee M6S Plus from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!