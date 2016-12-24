GIZBOT Awards: Best Smartphones of 2016 Under Each Category

2016 will be marked as the year where we have seen several new technologies in the smartphone space such as the bezel-less display, modular phones, unlimited storage phone, dual camera phones, and so on.
There were some great smartphones released right throughout the year, and we have used almost each and every phone. Take a look at the best smartphones for the year 2016. This is the first edition of GIZBOT smartphone awards.
SEE ALSO: How Do Smartphone Batteries Work and Why Do They Explode?
Note: This list is divided into 11 different categories, and we have recorded a minimum of two smartphones in each category much like the winner and a runner-up in each segment.
In the first category, we have the best small flagship for the year 2016. Without any doubt, the winner in this segment is the Samsung Galaxy S7 as the phone excels as an overall package providing the best camera in any smartphone (before the arrival of Pixel), decent battery life, and a stellar display. Next to that, we have the HTC 10, which bought the company back to success roads and motivated them to manufacture more phones. The HTC 10 has a robust design, decent battery life, and camera which are nearly enough for the phone to feature on our list. The tough segment. In 2016, we have seen a huge leap in the smartphone camera department with several new technologies such as a dual camera. In this department, we have a clear winner - the Google Pixel XL. Google's first attempt at delivering a smartphone developed by them both in and out has been quite successful, and it is worth noticing that the Pixel XL's camera is rated as the best smartphone camera ever by DxOMark. The runner-up in this category is the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Apple iPhone 7 Plus as the latter ruled the market till the entry of Pixel phones and iPhone 7 Plus has a dual camera which is of its kind. The category which every smartphone fails to excel. But, that won't apply for this year. The Motorola Moto Z Play with Snapdragon 625 SoC impressed with its stupendous battery life with a screen-on time of above six hours with heavy usage. Notable mention goes to the Lenovo Z2 Plus which offered us a screen-on time of above five hours and Apple iPhone 7 Plus with Apple's optimizations makes the list as well. Samsung Galaxy S7's brother, the Galaxy S7 Edge is the best smartphone with a display size of 5.5-inch. It has got a great design, wild battery life, and the best camera along with the dual screen customizations. There is Google Pixel XL, which is hardly pushed down for its design and there is LG V20 as well with an average camera. Without any doubt, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is the best design seen on any smartphone with its glass back; it does feel slippery at the time. Other than that, we have the Xiaomi's Mi Mix smartphone, which is a concept phone with the incredible ceramic back design. According to us, the most underrated smartphone for the year 2016 will be the Huawei P9. The phone has got great uni-metal body design, excellent dual camera, and decent battery life, but never caught attention in the crowd due to its rivals. As said earlier, the HTC 10 is a great phone, which was let down by its steep price. LG lost its pride with the experiment of LG G5, and as a result, the LG V20 is affected as well. No words to be stated here. The OnePlus 3T is the best affordable smartphone one can buy with flagship specifications. The OnePlus 3 has poor battery life, but the OnePlus 3T solved this issue. Honorable mentions to the Xiaomi Mi 5, which had several MIUI problems and the Lenovo Z2 Plus as well, which is the cheapest Snapdragon 820 smartphone right now in the country. The Xiaomi Mi Mix will be regarded as the riskiest smartphone any manufacturer ever produced. With its incredible bezel-less display and unique technologies, the smartphone caught everyone's attention. And, another smartphone which made a list is the recently announced Huawei Honor Magic with its AI-based characteristics. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7, if not entered into the explosions saga might have turned into the best phablet of 2016, however, with its explosions, the phone will remain as the biggest letdown in the tech industry. Also, the Apple iPhone 7 never impressed us as well because it doesn't have an ‘X' factor that differentiates it from the iPhone 6s, but the 7 Plus has the dual camera which made it unique. The LG G5 was another major letdown of the year with its unique modular system and poor battery life, but the company bounced back with LG V20. The Nextbit Robin released at the start of this year was aimed at solving the storage issues Android users were plagued with for several years, and it did the job for some extent with its unique cloud storage platform. Other than that, we have the modular phones in the form of LG G5 and Motorola Moto Z series. While the latter failed to impress us with the annoying battery replacing the modular system, the Motorola were well received by the audience with its unique Moto Mods system. Undoubtedly, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is the best-selling budget smartphone in Indian right now. There's no other phone to make into this list of our budget smartphones with an all round performance.
Best Compact Flagship Phone- Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC 10
Best Camera Smartphone- Google Pixel XL, Samsung Galaxy S7, and Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Best Battery Life Smartphone: Motorola Moto Z Play, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Best Flagship Phablet Phone- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Google Pixel XL, and LG V20
Smartphone with Best Design in 2016- Samsung Galaxy S7, Xiaomi Mi Mix
Most Underrated Smartphones of 2016- Huawei P9, HTC 10, LG V20
Best Affordable Flagship Phone- OnePlus 3T, Xiaomi Mi 5, Lenovo Z2 Plus
Craziest Phone of 2016- Xiaomi Mi Mix, Huawei Honor Magic
Disappointing Phone of 2016- LG G5, Apple iPhone 7, Galaxy Note 7
Different Tech Phones of 2016- Nextbit Robin, Motorola Moto Z Phones, LG G5
Best Budget Smartphone- Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
In the first category, we have the best small flagship for the year 2016. Without any doubt, the winner in this segment is the Samsung Galaxy S7 as the phone excels as an overall package providing the best camera in any smartphone (before the arrival of Pixel), decent battery life, and a stellar display.
Next to that, we have the HTC 10, which bought the company back to success roads and motivated them to manufacture more phones. The HTC 10 has a robust design, decent battery life, and camera which are nearly enough for the phone to feature on our list.
The tough segment. In 2016, we have seen a huge leap in the smartphone camera department with several new technologies such as a dual camera. In this department, we have a clear winner - the Google Pixel XL. Google's first attempt at delivering a smartphone developed by them both in and out has been quite successful, and it is worth noticing that the Pixel XL's camera is rated as the best smartphone camera ever by DxOMark.
The runner-up in this category is the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Apple iPhone 7 Plus as the latter ruled the market till the entry of Pixel phones and iPhone 7 Plus has a dual camera which is of its kind.
The category which every smartphone fails to excel. But, that won't apply for this year. The Motorola Moto Z Play with Snapdragon 625 SoC impressed with its stupendous battery life with a screen-on time of above six hours with heavy usage. Notable mention goes to the Lenovo Z2 Plus which offered us a screen-on time of above five hours and Apple iPhone 7 Plus with Apple's optimizations makes the list as well.
Samsung Galaxy S7's brother, the Galaxy S7 Edge is the best smartphone with a display size of 5.5-inch. It has got a great design, wild battery life, and the best camera along with the dual screen customizations. There is Google Pixel XL, which is hardly pushed down for its design and there is LG V20 as well with an average camera.
Without any doubt, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is the best design seen on any smartphone with its glass back; it does feel slippery at the time. Other than that, we have the Xiaomi's Mi Mix smartphone, which is a concept phone with the incredible ceramic back design.
According to us, the most underrated smartphone for the year 2016 will be the Huawei P9. The phone has got great uni-metal body design, excellent dual camera, and decent battery life, but never caught attention in the crowd due to its rivals. As said earlier, the HTC 10 is a great phone, which was let down by its steep price. LG lost its pride with the experiment of LG G5, and as a result, the LG V20 is affected as well.
No words to be stated here. The OnePlus 3T is the best affordable smartphone one can buy with flagship specifications. The OnePlus 3 has poor battery life, but the OnePlus 3T solved this issue. Honorable mentions to the Xiaomi Mi 5, which had several MIUI problems and the Lenovo Z2 Plus as well, which is the cheapest Snapdragon 820 smartphone right now in the country.
The Xiaomi Mi Mix will be regarded as the riskiest smartphone any manufacturer ever produced. With its incredible bezel-less display and unique technologies, the smartphone caught everyone's attention. And, another smartphone which made a list is the recently announced Huawei Honor Magic with its AI-based characteristics.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 7, if not entered into the explosions saga might have turned into the best phablet of 2016, however, with its explosions, the phone will remain as the biggest letdown in the tech industry. Also, the Apple iPhone 7 never impressed us as well because it doesn't have an ‘X' factor that differentiates it from the iPhone 6s, but the 7 Plus has the dual camera which made it unique. The LG G5 was another major letdown of the year with its unique modular system and poor battery life, but the company bounced back with LG V20.
The Nextbit Robin released at the start of this year was aimed at solving the storage issues Android users were plagued with for several years, and it did the job for some extent with its unique cloud storage platform. Other than that, we have the modular phones in the form of LG G5 and Motorola Moto Z series. While the latter failed to impress us with the annoying battery replacing the modular system, the Motorola were well received by the audience with its unique Moto Mods system.
Undoubtedly, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is the best-selling budget smartphone in Indian right now. There's no other phone to make into this list of our budget smartphones with an all round performance.