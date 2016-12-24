GIZBOT Awards: Best Smartphones of 2016 Under Each Category

2016 will be marked as the year where we have seen several new technologies in the smartphone space such as the bezel-less display, modular phones, unlimited storage phone, dual camera phones, and so on.

There were some great smartphones released right throughout the year, and we have used almost each and every phone. Take a look at the best smartphones for the year 2016. This is the first edition of GIZBOT smartphone awards.

Note: This list is divided into 11 different categories, and we have recorded a minimum of two smartphones in each category much like the winner and a runner-up in each segment.