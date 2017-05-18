Google I/O 2017: Android O and Android GO announced, interesting features revealed

Google at its I/O 2017 developer conference has now officially announced the new Android version dubbed as Android O. Basically the new version will be succeeding Andriod Nougat which was released last year.

However, with the announcement we now have some information about the new Android O and what features it will likely bring with it. In fact during the announcement Google has deemed the new Android O to be more useful, deliver Fluid Experiences which will include features like Picture-in-picture, Notification Dots, Autofill with Google, and Smart Text Selection.

Additionally, Android O will also come with TensorFlow Lite tech, some pertinent security enhancements, new developer tools, and a new programming language. While the new version will bring a lot of new functionalities to Andriod devices, let have a look at the new features of Android O in detail.

Fluid Experiences Google with Android O is looking to make things more productive and offer easy multi-tasking tools for everyday use. So with the new Android version users will get better notifications experience with Notification Dots. Users will be easily able to view notifications by long pressing an app's respective icon. Further, the new OS will come with Picture in picture support, wherein users can multitask between watching YouTube videos which will be minimized into a small window while navigating through other apps. Android O will also have a feature called Autofill which when enabled will remember your usernames and passwords and you can quickly login to your account. And there's more, Android O will also come with a feature called Smart text selection. Well, this basic text highlight feature will be using Google AI to easily identify and copy useful text intelligently. Google also talked about the TensorFlow Lite tech. It is the company's new neural network API, that will power the next generation Android devices. According to Google, the tech will support features such as speech recognition, augmented reality apps and devices. Vitals Apart from Android O delivering fluid experiences, Google has discussed the vitals of Android O. So basically under this banner, features such as battery optimization and security have been discussed. Google said that Google Play Protect will come with Android O and the feature is basically a virus scanner for Android apps. And with this Google will allow users to scan each app uploaded to the Play Store. Further Android O will bring in optimizations in the OS and according to Google the new OS will have twice as fast boot time than before. There are extensive changes to the runtime also including things like concurrent, compacting garbage collection and code locality. As a result, the apps will run faster Google said. Google has also said that there will be wise limits applied to background services and this will prevent apps from running in the background for too long. Therefore users will get better battery efficiency with their devices. Kotlin While Java has been the standard programming language for Android, many have deemed it to be limiting. So Google has now announced support for a different programming language called the Kotlin. Google will be offering "first class support for Kotlin" and the company will be working with JetBrains (Kotlin was written by the JetBrains). However, the new programming language will be a tool to help developers build great apps. Adroid GO Google today announced ‘Android Go' and has said that this system is focused on three things. First optimizing the latest release of Android to run smoothly on entry-level devices starting with Android O. The OS will be getting rebuilt set of Google apps that use less memory, storage space, and mobile data. There will also be a simple version of the play store created but it will still contain the whole app catalog. Further, Google has also created an API for the OS that integrates with carrier services and further allows users to see the exact amount of prepaid data left and the user can even top up right through the device.However, this version of the OS is basically optimized to work on entry-level smartphones. Likewise, Google is also starting a new program called ‘Building for Billions' through which developers will be able to build apps optimized for Android Go. And beyond the OS, while the apps are getting smarter about data, for example, the Chrome Data Saver feature on the devices will be turned on by default. In fact, Google says that this feature will save around 750 TB of data per day. Google says that smartphones with less than 1GB of RAM will automatically get Android Go. Android O Release Date Well, currently only the developer preview of Android O is available for download. But it is expected that Google will release an official beta preview of Android O this week. This version should be more stable and easier to install. That being said, Android O will likely launch later this year, and we are assuming that it could feature with the upcoming Google Pixel 2. It will be made available first to Nexus and Pixel devices. It will then gradually make its way to other Android handsets from the different brands.