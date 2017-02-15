Google Instant Apps is reportedly rolling out for some people, here’s how to enable the feature

It was at the Google I/O Keynote 2016 when Google showcased the 'Google Instant Apps’ feature for the first time and said that the feature would be rolled out in coming months.

And it took Google nearly eight months to make the feature public and that too for selected users. According to latest reports, Google is reportedly pushing the Google Instant Apps feature to some people.

However, the feature is not useful as of now as there is only one application that works with the feature for now. That said, more and more apps will be added later on, but for now, if you’ve received the feature, here’s how to enable and use it.

Oh, wait. What is Google Instant Apps? First Up?

When Google first showed the feature, the audience were completely taken into shock, and that's how the feature works. Instant Apps is a feature, where you can use the application without even installing it on your phone. This saves the internet on your phone and helps in deciding whether to download the app or not. As of now, an application named 'Wish’ is supporting the feature.

How to Enable it? (Applicable only for people who received the feature)

At the time of writing this article, we haven’t got the feature, but some other people across the globe received the feature. You can check yourself whether you have received the update or not by visiting 'Settings > Google Settings’ and check for Instant Apps. If you find the Instant Apps in that list, then you can proudly say that you have received the 'Google Instant Apps’ feature.

Now, how to enable the feature? Head over the same menu> Settings > Google Settings > Tap Instant Apps and hit the switch button over there. By doing this, you can enable the Google Instant App feature on your phone.

As said earlier, there's only one application that supports Instant Apps. So, this feature is kind of not useful for now. But, it’s a great one to have around.

SOURCE 1|2