Google Pixel 2: What we expect to see later this year

Earlier this month, Rick Osterloh, the Google SVP spilled the beans on the release of the next generation Google Pixel smartphones. Google Pixel and Pixel XL being one of the best phones of 2016, there is a lot of anticipation for the successors.

It is known that the second generation Google Pixel smartphones would be released sometime later this year. Besides confirming this information, the Google SVP also revealed that the company is in plans to release the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones. Even before the confirmation of these details, there was no shortage of rumors and speculations. With this information, the expectations have increased.

We liked the Google Pixel and Pixel XL and were happy with the performance of the same even during our review, but there are a few aspects that these phones lack in the flagship race. We have listed some of the features that we like to see in the Pixel successors. Do take a look.

Resistance is splashes is sought after None of us are going to take a dive with our smartphone intentionally. Still, it is good to have water resistance rating as it keeps the phone safe and protected from accidental splashes or rain. Though it isn't a feature that is used by most mobile users, it is a welcome addition. The major downside with the Google Pixel duo is the lack of water and dust resistance. Apparently, we expect to see this feature in the upcoming Google phones. Edge-to-edge display would be great The dual curved edge-to-edge display is a concept that almost every manufacturer wants to implement on the flagship phones. The trend was kick started by Samsung and companies such as Xiaomi have already used the same on their major launches. Now, it looks like Google fans want to see the same on the Pixel 2 phones. Not to mention, there are rumors that we can see an edge-to-edge phone as in the LG G6 on Pixel 2. New Google Assistant is expected Google Assistant is Google's answer to Apple Siri and Microsoft Cortana. TheAsistant was preloaded on the Pixel phones. The software was based on Google Now and takes cues from the same. It is too useful in many tasks such as opening apps, texting or calling someone, playing or pausing music, posting a tweet, making reservations at cinemas, etc. With the Pixel 2, we can see Google bringing the new Google Assistant with additional features and improvements. A little more storage would be better The Google Pixel comes with 32GB of storage capacity and there is no option to expand the storage further as the device misses out on a micro SD card slot. With the great camera seen on the Pixel phones, this storage will soon be used up. We expect the team at Google to consider increasing the storage capacity to 64GB or to implement a micro SD card slot in the next generation models. Daydream VR 2 support is welcome The popularity of VR is growing rapidly. The Google Pixel 2 launching later this year is believed to arrive with support for Daydream VR 2. This feature will be a welcome addition, given the increasing popularity of Virtual Reality.