These Google Pixel 2 concept images can aggravate your longing for its actual launch

The Google Pixel 2, the sequel to the original Pixel that was announced in 2016 is underway. This smartphone will be unveiled later this year, confirms Google.

Going by the usual launch pattern of Google, we can expect the next generation Pixel to go official in the last quarter of this year. While there is considerable time for its launch, the gossip mongers seem to have predicted a lot about the device right now, which is actually too early. Apparently, we already have a lot of details regarding the Pixel 2, but we cannot assure that these will turn into a reality when the device launches.



Leave the specs apart, even before the confirmation from Google could surface online, the well known YouTube channel Concept Creator has churned out yet another impressive concept video for the Pixel 2.

Google Pixel being one of the best smartphones of 2016, we expect the Pixel 2 to also maintain the standard. And, of course, there will be a lot of anticipation among the fans. Scroll through the page to know more about the upcoming Google smartphone.

Two variants expected this time too Like the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, it is believed that the company will unveil two variants even this year. One variant is said to feature a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p AMOLED screen and the other one is said to arrive with a 5.1 FHD 1080p AMOLED screen. There is no mention of a curved display, which is expected from the other major flagships such as Mi 6, Galaxy S8, iPhone 8, etc. Snapdragon 835 will undoubtedly make its presence Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor at the CES 2017 earlier this year. We can expect to see this processor in most high-end smartphones launching throughout the year. The Google Pixel 2 will not be left out undoubtedly. This processor is likely to be teamed up with 6GB RAM and different storage capacities - 32GB/64GB/128GB. Android 8.0 will make its debut The Google Pixel 2 will be launched with the latest iteration of Android, following the convention of Google Nexus and Pixel phones. This year, we can expect the Pixel 2 to arrive with the Android 8.0. There are rumors that the Android 8 will be named Android Oreo, but Google is yet to announce the same. 16MP camera is expected The Google Pixel proved to be a camera prowess. Likewise, its successor will also be a pro at handling the photography department. The device is believed to feature a 16MP main snapper with an aperture of f/1.7. It might arrive with many other advancements too for better results. Many other features on board too Besides these specs, the Google Pixel 2 is likely to arrive with features such as USB Type-C, wireless charging, fingerprint scanner, 3.5m m jack, expandable storage support up to 256GB, and more.

Take a look at the concept video of Pixel 2 from here.