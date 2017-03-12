Google's new Android 8.0 OS tipped to come with these features; Report

Google's Android operating system has already seen a total number of seven iterations since 2012. And while Android Nougat 7.0 is a really the most recent OS from the company, Google is reportedly said to have plans to introduce another version basically 8.0 this year.

As such Various rumors and leaks have now begun to occur and have in fact surfaced on the internet more frequently. Moreover, the new reports indicate that the new OS could be named "Oreo" but that could likely change or remain the same when the company makes it official. Further, it has also been suggested that Google could unveil the new OS at the company's I/O 2017 developer conference in May.

So as we expect to probably see Android 8.0 soon, everybody is definitely excited about what could be coming next for Android.

Considering all this, a new report is just in and it claims to have got some hints about the next version of Android, and at the same time, the report reveals several pretty exciting new features and tools that could come packed with the new Android OS. Besides, as we're hearing that this year's update will add features that will make the OS more efficient to use, here's what we've learned about the Android 8.

Copy Paste Made Easy According to a report from VentureBeat, Google's working on a feature called Copy Less. From what has been reported it look like this feature will make it easier to send information via text, as it is said that this feature will give your device the ability to automatically detect the relevant information you would want to copy from a source when you're sending a text or an email. Basically, this feature will make copy and paste much easier for users. Citing the example given by the publication, "[If] you and a friend are having a conversation in a chat about where to eat dinner and you find a good restaurant in the Yelp app, when you go back to your conversation and type "it's at," one automatically generated suggestion in Gboard would be the restaurant's address." Integration between Messages and Maps The second reported feature of Android 8 is possibly a feature found on iOS devices. What is it? The feature on iPhone gives you the ability to tap on an address in a message and have Google Maps automatically open and point you to that location. So Google could also add this feature in the new OS and basically give messaging apps the power to identify addresses in text and let you tap on them to open them in the maps app. However, VentureBeat's source said that it's unclear as to whether Google Maps link would be restricted to the Android Messages app or be made available to all of the operating system's messaging apps. Finger Gestures VentureBeat also reports that Google has developed a feature that involves gestures recognition controls. If this appears then you will be able to use finger gesture actions in Android to controls various aspects as well as other apps of the smartphone. According to the example given, drawing the letter C on the screen could bring up a list of your recent contacts. Well, on a concluding note, it is might be too early to talk about the new OS despite the latest version of Android still only being available on a small number of smartphones. But, if reports are to be taken seriously then Google is working hard on its next big release.