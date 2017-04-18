Grab discounts on Lenovo P2, K6 Power, Phab 2 Pro and more on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering discounts on a slew of Lenovo smartphones, tablets, laptops and also the VR products. The sale is dubbed Lenovo Days Sale and the discounts are available on April 18 and April 19.

It was in the last week that Flipkart announced a sale on select Samsung smartphones. Now, it is Lenovo's turn as the company's offerings are available on discount. To be precise, over 20 Lenovo devices are listed for sale on the e-commerce website. Below, we have listed the offers available as a part of the Lenovo Days Sale. Do take a look at the discounts you can avail until tomorrow from below.

Lenovo K6 Power The Lenovo K6 Power with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 8,999. Earlier, the smartphone was priced at Rs. 9,999. Moreover, Flipkart is giving a discount of up to Rs. 8,500 on the K6 Power on exchanging your old phone. Talking about the 4GB RAM variant of this smartphone, the discounted price is Rs. 9,999 and the exchange offer discount is up to Rs. 9,000. Also Read: Lenovo K6 Power Review Lenovo P2 The Lenovo P2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is listed at Rs. 13,999 while its regular price tag is Rs. 16,999. The 4GB RAM variant of the Lenovo P2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 after the discount while its regular price is Rs. 17,999. On exchanging your old phone, you can get discounts of up to Rs. 13,000 and Rs. 15,000 off on the 3GB and 4GB variants of the Lenovo P2. Also Read: Lenovo P2 Review Lenovo K5 Note The K5 Note is available in three different variants such as 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. During the Lenovo Days Sale, these variants of the Lenovo K5 Note are priced at Rs. 12,499, Rs. 11,499, and Rs. 10,499 respectively. On exchanging your old phone, you can get discounts of up to Rs. 11,500, Rs. 10,500, and Rs. 10,000 on these variants. Lenovo Phab The Lenovo Phab is available at a discount of Rs. 2,000 whereas the Phab 2 and Phab 2 Plus can be grabbed at Rs. 1,000 discount on each. The exchange offer on the Lenovo Phab lineup during the sale on Flipkart is up to Rs. 9,000. The Phab 2 Pro with 64GB is priced at Rs. 27,900 after a discount of Rs. 2,000. Lenovo Tab 3 and Yoga Tab 3 Pro The Lenovo Tab 3 16GB is is usually priced at Rs. 15,000 but there is a discount of Rs. 2,001 on the same. Also, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro with 64GB storage capacity is available at a discount of Rs. 5,010 during the sale. Other discounts The Umido VR controller that is compatible with the K5 Note is priced at Rs. 999, but there is a discount of Rs. 500 thereby taking its price down to Rs. 299. The ANT VR hradset meant for Lenvoo devices is also available at a discounted price tag of Rs. 399 instead of Rs. 1,299. The Yoga and Ideapad series of laptops are also available on discount during the Lenovo Days Sale.