Heavy price cut on smartphones in India

We couldn't stress more how smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. These days even a kid going to kindergarten owns an iPhone (okay, that's a bit of exaggeration there, but you get the idea, right?). So, obviously you'd also want to gift yourselves a high-end phone. Nothing wrong there. That's of course, when money is no restriction.

Often people narrow it down to a specific model and then after checking the final price have second thoughts. Well, here's a good news for the folks who fall in the said category.

A bunch of high-end smartphones have received a decent price-slash recently in India and if you are planning to gift one yourself, trust us, this is the best time.

So, without any delay check out all the phones that received a price cut recently!

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro launched in India for Rs. 32,490 and Price got slashed at 29,900.

Key Specs 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, NFC

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging Lenovo Z2 Plus Lenovo Z2 Plus launched in India starting at Rs. 17,999 and Price got slashed at 14,999.

Key Specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz)

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB 2.0 Type-C

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Sony Xperia X launched in India starting at 48,990 Price got slashed at 24,990 Sony Xperia X launched in India starting at 48,990 Price got slashed at 24,990.

Key Specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650, 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

23MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2630mAh Battery Google Pixel Google Pixel launched in India starting at 57,000 and Price got slashed at Rs 49,000.

Key Specs 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM

12MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth

2770 MAh Battery HTC 10 HTC 10 launched in India for Rs. 52,990 and Price got slashed at Rs 43,000.

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass

Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32/64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI

12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera

5MP autofocus front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Oppo F1s Oppo F1s Launched in India for Rs. 17,990 and Price got slashed at Rs 16,990.

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0

Dual (nano) SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G

3075mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro launched in India for Rs. 9190 and Price got slashed at Rs 7,990.

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro launched in India for Rs 11,190 and Price got slashed at Rs 8,990.



Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery Oppo F1 Plus Oppo F1 Plus launched for Rs. 26,990 and Price got slashed at Rs 23,999



Key Specs 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display

Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

2850mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge