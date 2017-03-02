Heavy price cut on smartphones in India

We couldn't stress more how smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. These days even a kid going to kindergarten owns an iPhone (okay, that's a bit of exaggeration there, but you get the idea, right?). So, obviously you'd also want to gift yourselves a high-end phone. Nothing wrong there. That's of course, when money is no restriction.
Often people narrow it down to a specific model and then after checking the final price have second thoughts. Well, here's a good news for the folks who fall in the said category.
SEE ALSO: 10 Most-awaited 6GB-7GB-8GB RAM Smartphones of 2017
A bunch of high-end smartphones have received a decent price-slash recently in India and if you are planning to gift one yourself, trust us, this is the best time.
So, without any delay check out all the phones that received a price cut recently!
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro launched in India for Rs. 32,490 and Price got slashed at 29,900.
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, NFC
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Lenovo Z2 Plus
Lenovo Z2 Plus launched in India starting at Rs. 17,999 and Price got slashed at 14,999.
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB 2.0 Type-C
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia X launched in India starting at 48,990 Price got slashed at 24,990
Sony Xperia X launched in India starting at 48,990 Price got slashed at 24,990.
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650, 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 23MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh Battery
Google Pixel
Google Pixel launched in India starting at 57,000 and Price got slashed at Rs 49,000.
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
HTC 10
HTC 10 launched in India for Rs. 52,990 and Price got slashed at Rs 43,000.
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI
- 12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera
- 5MP autofocus front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Oppo F1s
Oppo F1s Launched in India for Rs. 17,990 and Price got slashed at Rs 16,990.
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- 3075mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro launched in India for Rs. 9190 and Price got slashed at Rs 7,990.
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro launched in India for Rs 11,190 and Price got slashed at Rs 8,990.
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
Oppo F1 Plus
Oppo F1 Plus launched for Rs. 26,990 and Price got slashed at Rs 23,999
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 2850mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge