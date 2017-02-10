Not a geek? Here are some helpful tech jargons used by smartphone freaks

The smartphone industry is witnessing fresh innovations every now and then. With the increasing number of innovations, it is pretty hard to keep up with the latest technology and new words.

Take a few minutes to appreciate how much you know about the smartphone technology with these jargons. Over here, you will definitely become familiar with the smartphone related terms. Even if you aren't a geek, you can get to learn a lot from the smartphone jargons we have listed out here.

Take a look at some of the common and most used ones and the not-so-common terms as well from the list below. Notably, some of these technologies are already in existence, while the others are yet to get into the mainstream.

5G While the 4G LTE standard hasn't penetrated deeply, the talks about 5G have started making rounds. The industry is all set to move forward towards the fifth generation connectivity standard. With the evolution of 5G, we can expect the data speed to go beyond 1Gbps. However, we can't see 5G making its way into the market until 2022. Also Read: 5G Networks Explained: How is it better than 4G Accelerometer The accelerometer is incorporated on smartphones to detect the orientation as well as velocity of a moving object. This sensor will determine a landscape or portrait view and also help in fitness/activity tracking by counting the steps. AllPlay The AllPlay technology is a smart media platform from Qualcomm meant to support accessory use and deliver quality-rich wireless audi. This technology is powered by a Wi-Fi system-on-a-chip along with a flexible I/O architecture. AMOLED The AMOLED screens are widely used on smartphones. AMOLED stands for Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode. The reason that AMOLED screens are preferred a lot by manufacturers is that it consumes lesser power than the OLED screens, making it an ideal choice for smartphones. aptX This is an audio codec enabling low latency and high fidelity Bluetooth transmission. aptX assures CD quality and is widely used in smartphones, speakers, and other devices. Big.Little You might have come across Big.Little architecture in smartphones. This term points out at the arrangement of cores in a chipset wherein each core handles a set of tasks. The ultimate aim of this architecture is to offer more efficiency by assigning light tasks to the little cores without involving the bigger cores that consume more energy. Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Bluetooth Low Energy or Bluetooth Smart is a low power connection meant to connect two devices. To be precise, BLE is used to connect your smartwatch to your smartphone. Carrier Aggregation This is a major feature of LTE-A that allows multiple network operators or carriers to combine in order to combine and form a layered LTE coverage. Such a LTE coverage will offer a better connection and wider bandwidth. HDR HDR or High Dynamic Range is a feature found in most smartphone cameras. It helps in clicking better pictures. All you need to do is snap a picture and the technology will do all the editing and render a good looking photo as he result. LTE-U Right now LTE-A is in use, but with time, network operators are likely to use a different tech in order to connect to the internet. This upcoming tech is nothing but LTE-U. LTE Cat 9 There are many categories in LTE and the higher the number the faster data you will get. Chip manufacturers such as Qualcomm are trying their best to render faster speeds. However, the issue is that the operators haven't started offering such high-speed data. Octa-core The high-end smartphones launched in 2014 started using octa-core processors. In comparison to quad-core processors, these chipsets with eight cores offer higher power efficiency and processing power. Now, there are many such octa-core processor equipped phones. In fact, a few deca-core processor based smartphones have also been launched. Also Read: Are Deca-Core Processors Better Than Quad-Core and Octa-Core Processors? Let's Find Out POLED POLED (Plastic Organic Light Emitting Diode) is a flexible OLED panel that paves way for different shaped devices. These flexible panels use plastic and we have already seen such a plastic display in LG G Flex curved smartphones. Qi We have seen Qi wireless charging support in some Samsung, Nokia, LG, Sony and BlackBerry smartphones in the past. These smartphones can be placed on the wireless charging dock instead of plugging in the charger. Quad HD Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution is seen in some latest high-end smartphones. QHD panels have an aspect ratio of 16:9 and four times higher resolution than the HD 720p screens. Sync Sync is a term that you might have been seeing on your smartphone. With sync or synchronization enabled on your phone, you can sync the data on another device on your phone. USB Type-C USB Type-C is a latest standard that is seen on a few smartphones, laptops and other devices. This standard will enable faster data transfer at twice the speed. This standard is replacing the standard micro USB charging and 3.5mm audio jack in some devices.