Here are Smartphones that Were Launched at the CES 2017

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for the year 2017 have just concluded, and we have seen several brands showcased their trends to be released in the calendar year. Along with various wearables, smart watches, robots, electric cars, we saw some stunning smartphones which came into limelight as well.

How about a complete review of smartphones that were launched at the CES 2017? Take a quick look at all of them below.

Asus Zenfone AR Asus, at the CES 2017 unveiled their Zenfone AR and it boasts of several firsts in the smartphone industry. It is the industry's first smartphone to come with support for Google Daydream and Tango support. Incidentally, it is also the first smartphone to come packed with 8GB of RAM. Along with these specs, there is a 23MP camera on the rear and at heart is Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC. The phone comes with a 5.7-inch WQHD display. We have already written a detailed article on how the smartphone will fare. Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom Alongside Zenfone AR, the Taiwanese company also announced the Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom smartphone, which will be the company's first smartphone to feature a dual rear camera. It uses the same mechanism as the one employed in Apple iPhone 7 Plus with one standard camera and the other one with 2.3x optical zoom. Another highlight in the phone is the presence of the 5000mAh battery. Huawei Honor 6X Huawei doesn't have much presence in the US. Only the Honor 5X and Honor 8 were released in the US market, and the company certainly wants to improve that. The Honor 6X is priced under $250 (approx. Rs. 15,000) and boasts of a dual camera with 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for shallow depth of field. The company also confirmed that the phone would be reaching Indian shores on January 24. Honor 6X First Impressions LG Stylo 3 and Four Other Phones Under LG ‘K’ series LG started the year on a positive note by releasing four mid-range smartphones- the LG Stylo 3 and four other ‘K' series smartphones- LG K10, K8, K5, and K3. The LG Stylo 3 is a mid-range phone that comes with support for Stylus and has a large 5.7-inch screen aided with 3GB of RAM and an octa-core processor. All the K series models are mid-rangers with screen sizes ranging from 5-inch to 5.5-inches. You can know the detailed specifications of the phone by clicking here. White Colored Variant of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Xiaomi's first ever CES 2017 was all about introducing products to Chinese market. But, one product that steeled the show was the white colored variant of the Xiaomi Mi Mix. The variant was rumored for a long time. To the unknown, the Xiaomi Mi Mix is the concept phone from the company with an almost bezel-less screen of 91.3 screen-to-body ratio. ZTE has Two New Offerings ZTE felt their presence at the CES 2017 by announcing the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and ZTE Hawkeye smartphones. Also, the Blade V8 Pro turns out to be the first Blade series smartphone to be released in the US. The V8 Pro comes with a dual camera on the rear and has the battery friendly Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The ZTE Hawkeye is the company's ambitious Kickstarter project, and it features an eye-tracking sensor. Blackberry Mercury Blackberry comes out, yet again with their much-rumored ‘Mercury' phone. Although, the company revealed just the phone and how it looks, but there are no details regarding the specifications of the phone. But, the Mercury runs Android Nougat, interestingly. It also features a fingerprint sensor, hardware keyboard, and a USB Type-C port. That's all we have for now.