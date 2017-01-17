Here are some conspicuous price drop on latest smartphones

Numerous smartphones are launching every single day, and some of them are just upgrades to their previous iterations, called as successor to the predecessors. However, manufacturers are always keeping an eye on the pricing on their phones.

Several brands don't get the pricing right all the time, such as Samsung, LG. The LG G5 was launched in India for above Rs. 52,000 but is now available for at a price point of just Rs. 38,000.

SEE ALSO: Rumored Samsung smartphones slated for 2017 launch

The same case applies to all the flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and HTC 11, which got price cut after just two months of their release.

Here are the smartphones that got a noticeable price drop in recent times. This list includes all the smartphones launched in the past one year or so, irrespective of the price point.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!