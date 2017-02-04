5 hidden Android functions most users aren't using

Probably, you might not find any person who doesn't use a smartphone. And, most smartphone users have Android phones for various reasons. Despite this, there aren't many people who make use of all the functionalities and incredible capabilities that these devices.

The reason that most people don't use all the functions of their Android smartphone is not that they don't need all of these, but just because they aren't aware of the hidden capabilities of their phone. We at GizBot have decided to put an end to this unawareness by listing out some hidden Android features and functions that most users aren't using right now. Take a look!

Listen to the content If you have an Android smartphone but no time to read an interesting article that you have come across on the web, you can always listen to the same. All you need to do to convert text to speech is just turn on the Text to Speech Output option on your phone. You can find the same in Settings → Accessibility. Control your device remotely You must have heard of the Device administrators control on your smartphone. This is located under Settings → Security. You need to enable the same by checking the boxes next to Android Device Manager under Device administrators. This way, you can locate your device remotely and remotely lock the phone or erase the data stored on it. In case you miss your smartphone, you can just locate the device remote and block it without any threat to your data. Secure your data with guest mode If you are in a situation wherein you need to give your phone to someone temporarily, you need not be worried about your privacy and confidentiality any more. We say this as it is possible to restrict the control of the person on your smartphone with the Guest Mode. Just have to do a two-finger downward swipe from and the add guest icon will appear. You can choose the actions that the person will be able to to do on your phone. Magnify the screen In case you have poor eyesight, then you might be struggling to know all the content on your smartphone's screen. In such a scenario, you can just head on to Settings → Accessibility → Magnification gestures. From here, you can zoom in on any specific part of the display simply by tapping on it. A mini game for you Ever since Google rolled out the Android 2.3 Gingerbread, it has included a small surprise for the users. Finding it might be little difficult, but we have made it easy. Just go to Settings → About Device. Then, tap on the Android version many times until a small marshmallow is displayed on the screen. Once you tap it, a mini game will open up.