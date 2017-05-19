Highest selling best smartphones in Q1 2017: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Galaxy S8 and More

The Indian smartphone market is witnessing a lot of launches almost every other day from both the domestic and global players. Some models become the best-sellers in the country due to their features and attractive price points.
Likewise, the Chinese brand Xiaomi has become a popular one in the country. The smartphones announced by Xiaomi always have a high demand in the country for various reasons.
One of the recent launches - the Redmi Note 4 is selling like hot cakes in India for its disruptive mid-range price point. it is not only Xiaomi, but many other brands that are doing well in the country.
Today, we have listed some of the best selling smartphones in the country. These devices have topped the sales chart in the first quarter of this year that ended on March 31. Do take a look at these smartphones by scrolling the list given below.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy J2
Buy At price of Rs 8,740
Key Specs
- 5 Inch Super AMOLED HD Display
- 1.5 GHz Quad-Core Spreadtrum SC8830 Processor
- 1.5GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- Smart Glow
- S Bike Mode
- 2600mAh Battery
Redmi 4A
Buy At price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At price of Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Moto G5 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Vivo V5 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 25,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash, Sony IMX376 1/2.78″ sensor, f/2.0 aperture and 5p lens, secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At price of Rs 34,500
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
Buy At price of Rs 33,490
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
Buy At price of Rs 28,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Oppo F3 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 28,494
Key Specs
- 6 Inch FHD IPS Touch Screen Display
- MSM8976 Pro Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Nano SIM
- Hybrid Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With Dual Tone Flash
- 16 + 8MP Dual Selfie Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Buy At price of Rs 26,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy At price of Rs 57,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 7
Buy At price of Rs 46,499
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 46,499
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
Moto G5
Buy At price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
Oneplus 3T
Buy At price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Buy At price of Rs 15,490
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Buy At price of Rs 13,770
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Full Metal Body
- 2400mAh Battery
Lenovo K6 Power
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery