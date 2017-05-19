Highest selling best smartphones in Q1 2017: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Galaxy S8 and More

The Indian smartphone market is witnessing a lot of launches almost every other day from both the domestic and global players. Some models become the best-sellers in the country due to their features and attractive price points.

Likewise, the Chinese brand Xiaomi has become a popular one in the country. The smartphones announced by Xiaomi always have a high demand in the country for various reasons.

One of the recent launches - the Redmi Note 4 is selling like hot cakes in India for its disruptive mid-range price point. it is not only Xiaomi, but many other brands that are doing well in the country.

Today, we have listed some of the best selling smartphones in the country. These devices have topped the sales chart in the first quarter of this year that ended on March 31. Do take a look at these smartphones by scrolling the list given below.

