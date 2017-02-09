HMD to revive iconic Nokia N series in China; Registers trademark

Nokia has a great history in the mobile phone space. Despite its absence in the market for a few years, Nokia still has its fame and reputation in the industry making fans long for its offerings.

HMD Global, which will announce a few Nokia Android phones later this month at the MWC 2017 seems to be all geared up to revive the Nokia N lineup. We say this as HMD Global is likely to have registered the N series name for a trademark at the SAIC (State Administration for Industry and Commerce) in China.

In case this turns out to be true, then it will be obvious that HMD Global and Nokia are in plans to revive the iconic N series lineup that dominated 70% of the mobile market in the last decade. The N series has some of the most successful devices such as N70, N80, N90, N91, N92, etc.

The first device in the N series lineup was unveiled in 2005 with Symbian OS. This phone came bundled with futuristic technologies such as Bluetooth and 3G/Wi-Fi. The N series was later replaced by the Lumia smartphone lineup, but it wasn't as successful as the N series.

Having said that, only time can say if HMD Global will announce devices under the N series or not.

Source