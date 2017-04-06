Honor 6C Vs mid-range smartphones

New Honor 6C smartphone vs Redmi Note 4, Moto G5, Galaxy J5 Prime and more.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has a successful run in the Indian market. The company's Honor series of handsets- Honor 6X, Honor 8, Honor 5C, etc. come loaded with features and have made a good business in the budget and mid-range price segment.

The company has now announced Honor 6C, the latest budget smartphone that offers decent specifications and will fight the likes of Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power and other sub Rs. 16,000 smartphones in the market.

Honor 6C is a dual-SIM device that features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) AMOLED display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 3GB of RAM.

So let's find out how this smartphone compares with other mid-range Android handsets with the help of this comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Buy At price of Rs 10,999
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide-angle lens
  • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo K6 Note

Lenovo K6 Note

Buy At price of Rs 14,645
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB /4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh built-in battery

Oppo A57

Oppo A57

Buy At price of Rs 14,490
Key specs

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2900mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8

Samsung Galaxy On8

Buy At price of Rs 13,490
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery
Motorola Moto G5

Motorola Moto G5

Buy At price of Rs 14,999
Key specs

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Water repellent nano-coating
  • Front-ported loudspeaker
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Vivo Y66

Vivo Y66

Buy At price of Rs 14,700
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Buy At price of Rs 14,200
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery
Lenovo P2

Lenovo P2

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB / 4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera 
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging
LG Stylus 3

LG Stylus 3

Buy At Price of Rs 16,990
Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
  • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Stylus Pen
  • 4G LTE
  • 3200mAh removable battery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



