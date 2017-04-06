Honor 6C Vs mid-range smartphones

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has a successful run in the Indian market. The company's Honor series of handsets- Honor 6X, Honor 8, Honor 5C, etc. come loaded with features and have made a good business in the budget and mid-range price segment.

The company has now announced Honor 6C, the latest budget smartphone that offers decent specifications and will fight the likes of Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power and other sub Rs. 16,000 smartphones in the market.

Honor 6C is a dual-SIM device that features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) AMOLED display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 3GB of RAM.

So let's find out how this smartphone compares with other mid-range Android handsets with the help of this comparison.

