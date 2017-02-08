Honor 6X: 5 Features that makes Honor 6X the best Smartphone in its Price-Point

What is the best smartphone to buy in a budget price-point? This is one question that keeps coming to us every other day and sometimes even we struggle to give the right answer because the market is flooded with handsets offering similar features and hardware.

However, the recently launched Honor 6X is one of its kind smartphone that makes our job easier than ever. Launched at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant, the smartphone is the answer to the very question of the best budget Android smartphone that does not compromise on performance. It's fast, secure, packs in best-in-class camera and lasts longer than the competition.

So without any delay, let's check out the five features that make the Swagphone Honor 6X the best Android smartphone in its price-point.

Dual-Lens rear camera setup

Honor 6X is engineered to redefine what a budget smartphone can accomplish in the photography department. It features a dual-lens camera setup that addresses some of the major problems faced by traditional mono-lens cameras such as poor low-light photography, poor detailing in pictures, no or little depth information, etc.

Honor 6X features a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary camera. The primary camera has a large aperture size of f/0.95 and 1.25um large pixel size for a better noise performance, even in low light conditions. The secondary camera is provided to capture depthof fieldinformation to create bokeh effects and has wide aperture range that allows you to set the focus area even after clicking a picture.

Honor 6X's innovative camera also has Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and utilizes a Sony IMX386 sensor to offer ultra-fast focus time of 0.3 seconds. With such a combination, you will never miss your precious moments.

Snappy Kirin 655 octa-core CPU paired with 3/4GB RAM

Honor 6X is fuelled by Huawei's in-house Kirin 655 octa-core processor that makes sure you never come across any performance issues. The chipset easily sails through everyday tasks and even takes care of graphical intensive tasks without breaking a sweat.

You can run more than 50 applications at a time without worrying about any slowdown as the CPU is paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM variants that make it buttery smooth while multi-tasking. Besides, you won't run out of storage as the smartphone comes with 32 and 64GB of internal storage with option to further expand the memory by up to 128GB via a hybrid-microSD card slot.

Vibrant 5.5-inch Display with 2.5D Curved Glass

Honor 6X also makes sure you get the best multimedia viewing experience while watching videos and playing 3D games. The smartphone flaunts a vibrant 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080) IPS display that boasts brightness of up to 450nit, which allows you to use the handset even in direct sunlight. The display also has an inbuilt eye comfort mode that filters out blue light and helps to relieve visual fatigue.

The crisp 5.5-inch full HD display is protected by a 2.5D curved Glass that blends seamlessly with the all-metal design and has a premium texturing that protects the screen from unwanted damages.

Unibody Premium Design with Smart Fingerprint Sensor

Honor 6X presents a unibody metal-frosted design that looks every bit of premium and forces you to rethink whether it's really a budget handset or a premium smartphone. The smartphone feels quite sturdy and is comfortable to hold because of its ergonomic design, smooth curves and well-rounded edges.

The third generation fingerprint sensor on the back unlocks the handset in 0.3 seconds at the touch of a finger and also works as shutter button to click pictures. You can also use the sensor to access the notifications tray, make a call, swipe left and right to browse your photo album, long press to turn off your alarm clock, or take a selfie with a single finger tap.

Intuitive lag free Emotion UI based on Android 6.0

The capable hardware of Honor 6X is complemented by the intuitive Emotion UI based on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The custom skin- EMUI 4.1 interface is snappy and is full of customizations and features that make sure you get the best-in-class Android experience.

The screen navigation is pretty smooth and you will not experience any lags and app crashes while using the smartphone

For users who wants to give their handset a new look everyday can download custom themes that comes with icons, wallpapers and eye-catching animations.

Verdict

Honor 6X presents the right combination of style and performance. The smartphone excels in mobile photography and makes no compromise as far as computing, multitasking and software performance is concerned. The unibody metal-frosted design looks every bit of premium and the vibrant 5.5-inch full HD screen offers the best-in-class multimedia viewing experience.

Available in two RAM variants, Honor 6X also makes sure you get all the required connectivity features at a pocket friendly price-point.

That said, to experience the best-in-class mobile performance, register here to buy the Honor 6X.



