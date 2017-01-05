Honor 6X to Get Android Nougat Update by Q2, Huawei Officially Announces at CES 2017

Huawei's Honor 6X smartphone made its first public appearance on October 2016, in China. In our earlier report we had stated that the Honor smartphone will be officially launched in India by the end on January at an expected price tag of Rs. 14,000 for 3GB RAM variant. However, the smartphone vendor comes in with another killer news about the Honor 6X phone, yes, the latest Honor release will receive Android 7.0 Nougat update very soon. As per a media report, the Huawei announced the arrival of Android Nougat to its Honor 6X handset at the CES 2017 event.

The techie has been in news for quite some time now, obviously for its Honor 6X launch. However, even before the news could fade out, the Android 7.0 Nougat update to hit the Honor 6X smartphone has absolutely gone viral. The smartphone is expected to receive the new software update latest by Q2 of this year. As of now, Honor 6X runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with Huawei EMUI 4.0 currently, which makes the smartphone a pretty decent performer. However, with the Nougat update, Honor 6X is expected run on Huawei's very own EMUI skin of version 5.0.

As far as the improvements and changes are concerned, the Android Nougat update to the Honor 6X will bring quite a number of interface tweaks and refreshes in the app drawer. Not only that, it might also come packed with several other transformations to the app cards, multiple account support, contact QR codes sharing and several more.

Well, this being said, it should be noted that Huawei hasn't released any official statement on the tweaks that the Android Nougat update might bring to Honor 6X. Along with that, whether the software update will hit India anytime soon, is a big question that remains unanswered as of yet.

