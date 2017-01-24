Honor 6X will face hard competition from these phones

Huawei's child brand, Honor today announced the Honor 6X smartphone in India starting at a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB of RAM variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB of RAM option. The Honor 6X replaces the company's successful smartphone, the Honor 5X.
However, the phone will face stiff competition in the market in the form of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Coolpad Cool 1 Dual, Lenovo P2, etc. But, the dual camera in the Honor 6X makes it stand out from the crowd, but the Cool 1 Dual also has a dual camera on the rear.
Hereby, we have listed some smartphones which give the Honor 6X run for its money.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo K6 Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto G4 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617, processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory / 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- Dual 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery