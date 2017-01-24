Honor 6X will face hard competition from these phones

Huawei's child brand, Honor today announced the Honor 6X smartphone in India starting at a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB of RAM variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB of RAM option. The Honor 6X replaces the company's successful smartphone, the Honor 5X.

However, the phone will face stiff competition in the market in the form of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Coolpad Cool 1 Dual, Lenovo P2, etc. But, the dual camera in the Honor 6X makes it stand out from the crowd, but the Cool 1 Dual also has a dual camera on the rear.

Hereby, we have listed some smartphones which give the Honor 6X run for its money.

