Honor 8 Pro, Oneplus 3T, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and more: Best smartphones with 6GB RAM

Honor 8 Pro has been announced with a few highlights on board. The smartphone is priced at around $590 (approx. Rs. 38,500). And, it will go on sale from April 20. The Indian market might also get this device soon.
One of the highlights of this smartphone is the bundled VR cardboard glasses in its package. Another cool feature of the Honor 8 Pro is that the device allows users to generate firms using the GoPro Quik app and enjoy the same via the glasses.
This app is preinstalled in the smartphone and has advanced editing features as well. There is a dual camera setup at its rear as well. Moreover, it is slimmer than iPhone 7 Plus.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 Most-awaited 6GB-7GB-8GB RAM Smartphones of 2017
The Honor 8 Pro boasts of a 5.7-inch Quad HD display and an octa-core Kirin 960 processor. There is 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage as well. Based on Android 7.0 Nougat, this smartphone has a 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging.
Now, we have listed other such 6GB RAM smartphones. Take a look at them from here.
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 36,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
ZTE Nubia Z11
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
LeEco Le Pro 3
Buy At Price of Rs 32,664
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, Sony IMX298 sensor, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, 1.4um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 76.5-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- CDLA audio, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos
- 4G VoLTE
- 4070mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0