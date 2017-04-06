Honor 8 Pro, Oneplus 3T, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and more: Best smartphones with 6GB RAM

Honor 8 Pro has been announced with a few highlights on board. The smartphone is priced at around $590 (approx. Rs. 38,500). And, it will go on sale from April 20. The Indian market might also get this device soon.

One of the highlights of this smartphone is the bundled VR cardboard glasses in its package. Another cool feature of the Honor 8 Pro is that the device allows users to generate firms using the GoPro Quik app and enjoy the same via the glasses.

This app is preinstalled in the smartphone and has advanced editing features as well. There is a dual camera setup at its rear as well. Moreover, it is slimmer than iPhone 7 Plus.

The Honor 8 Pro boasts of a 5.7-inch Quad HD display and an octa-core Kirin 960 processor. There is 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage as well. Based on Android 7.0 Nougat, this smartphone has a 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Now, we have listed other such 6GB RAM smartphones. Take a look at them from here.

