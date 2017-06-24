Honor 8 Pro with 6GB RAM, 4000mAh battery launched in India: Best competitors

Finally, the Honor 8 Pro has been launched in India. The company is yet to reveal the price tag of this smartphone in India but it is claimed to be priced in the affordable market segment.

A few highlights of the Honor 8 Pro include the presence of a dual-lens rear camera setup as in the flagship smartphones in the market. The device packs in 6GB RAM to make it perform multitasking smoothly and efficiently.

A 4000mAh battery powers the Honor 8 Pro smartphone from within thereby giving it ample backup to last for a day. The smartphone will be available in two color variants such as Midnight Black and Navy Blue.

Given that this smartphone will be priced in the affordable market segment, we can expect it to set a fierce competition in the already crowded market. Here we list some of the best competitors to the Honor 8 Pro for you. Take a look.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Oneplus 5 Buy At Price of Rs 37,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 31,699

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI

2.3GHz Snapdragon 821 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16 MP Rear Camera With PDAF And LED Flash

16 MP Front Camera

4G/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi

3400 MAh Battery OnePlus 3 Buy At Price of Rs 26,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Dash Charge Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 128GB Buy At Price of Rs 64,900

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Nubia Z11 Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe Buy At Price of Rs 49,999

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery