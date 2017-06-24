Honor 8 Pro with 6GB RAM, 4000mAh battery launched in India: Best competitors

Finally, the Honor 8 Pro has been launched in India. The company is yet to reveal the price tag of this smartphone in India but it is claimed to be priced in the affordable market segment.
A few highlights of the Honor 8 Pro include the presence of a dual-lens rear camera setup as in the flagship smartphones in the market. The device packs in 6GB RAM to make it perform multitasking smoothly and efficiently.
A 4000mAh battery powers the Honor 8 Pro smartphone from within thereby giving it ample backup to last for a day. The smartphone will be available in two color variants such as Midnight Black and Navy Blue.
Given that this smartphone will be priced in the affordable market segment, we can expect it to set a fierce competition in the already crowded market. Here we list some of the best competitors to the Honor 8 Pro for you. Take a look.
Oneplus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 31,699
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 821 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16 MP Rear Camera With PDAF And LED Flash
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 4G/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi
- 3400 MAh Battery
OnePlus 3
Buy At Price of Rs 26,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 128GB
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Nubia Z11
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery