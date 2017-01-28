How to capture perfect pictures from Honor 6X’s dual-lens camera

Chinese tech giant Huawei recently unveiled its latest mid-range Android smartphone- Honor 6X in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs.12,999. The handset packs in some really good hardware and software features with camera being the highlight feature. Honor 6X sports a dual-lens camera setup at rear side that allows you to capture images with bokeh effect, which is usually a feature available in high-end smartphones. Besides, the camera app also has some amazing filters and modes to enhance the smartphone photography experience.

Here we will explain how you can click some amazing images with the dual-lens camera setup of Honor 6X and what are those mode and filters. But before that, let's understand what's inside the Honor 6X's dual-lens camera module. Here you go.

Understanding the Honor 6X's Dual-lens camera setup

Honor 6X is one of the few handsets to offer a dual camera setup and that too in the budget price-point. The smartphone features a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary camera. The primary camera has a large aperture size of f/0.95 and 1.25um large pixel size for a better noise performance, even in low light conditions.

The secondary camera is provided to capture depth information to create bokeh effects. The aperture goes from as low as f/16 to as wide as f/0.95 and the camera app also allows you to set the focus area after you click a picture. This allows you to bring a subject in focus even when he/she/it is in background.

The camera also has Phase Detection Auto Focus and utilizes a Sony IMX386 sensor to offer ultra-fast focus time of 0.3 seconds.

The Camera App: Easy to use and full of exciting features

The good camera hardware is complemented by a neatly designed easy to use feature loaded camera app. It is the same camera app that we have previously tested in Honor 8 and offers several nifty modes to deliver some amazing pictures. Honor 8 offers Pro mode for still and video shoots.

The main screen has a large shutter button at centre with video button placed on right and a shortcut button to gallery positioned on left. The top row has the flash on/off option, a soft button to switch on the bokeh effect, a button to select one from the 9 available filters and the option to switch on the 8MP front camera.

A swipe to right opens up the menu where a total of 16 modes are available, each serving a special task. There's Beauty mode, HDR, Night shot, panorama, Good food, Time Lapse, Slow motion, Watermark, Audio note, Document scan and Pro modes- one for photo and one for video.

The camera settings can be accessed by swiping the camera screen to left. You can customize the resolution, switch on object tracking, adjusts image contrast, saturation, etc. and enable other useful features.

Capture Images with Bokeh Effect

To capture images with bokeh effect, tap on the lens icon positioned on the top of the camera screen. Make sure the object is within 2 metres range while taking the shot as the bokeh effect needs such real time conditions to work effectively. If you want to change the point of focus in the capture images, click on the lens icon positioned at the bottom of the image in the gallery. Tap the specific part of the captured picture and slide up or down the slider to customize the bokeh effect's intensity in the specific part of the image.

Light Painting: capture stunning lights with this mode

Another interesting mode in Honor 6X's camera app is Light painting mode. This mode allows you to capture the trails of light from moving vehicles or other objects, flow of moving water and even trails of stars and galaxies if you are at the right place at right time and handling the phone correctly.

To capture various forms of lights during low-light and pitch dark conditions, make sure you have a tripod handy with you as this mode requires longer shutter speeds, which makes shooting handheld pretty much impossible.

Pro Photo and Pro Video mode

For those who keep photography in their highest regard and know some tricks already, they will be happy to know that Honor 6X also offers not one but two pro modes- one for pictures and one to capture videos with desired camera settings. The full-manual control modes offer the flexibility of professional cameras to tweak ISO, Shutter speed, White balance and more to record your everyday adventure in different ways.

Good Food: A dedicated mode for those who love to captures what they eat

Honor 6X also takes care of those instragrammers who love to show the world what they are eating in all its glory. The camera app has a dedicated mode- 'Good Food', which enhances the contrast, saturation and delivers appealing close-up shots of your food.

In addition to above mentioned modes and filters, you can also record slow motion and time-lapse videos, capture HDR shots and can scan documents to create soft copies with Honor 6X's dual-lens camera setup.

Try out the above listed modes/filters and the accompanied steps to make the most out of you Honor 6X camera. The above mentioned steps can also be applied to other smartphones with similar features.