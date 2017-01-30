How to make Lenovo K6 Power smartphone more interesting

Lenovo launched the Lenovo K6 Power nearly a month ago, and the device impressed everyone with its overall performance, including us. The K6 Power is giving the Redmi 3s Prime, and other Snapdragon 430 SoC phones run for their money.

Also, it is one of the good looking smartphone in the budget market. It looks almost similar to the Redmi 3s, but with subtle changes.

SEE ALSO: 10 smartphones with outstanding feature: AR, AI and much more

Here are the 10 cases and covers you should try on your Lenovo K6 Power to make it more interesting.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Fashionury Lenovo K6 Power Back Cover Buy At Price of Rs 295

Click Here To Buy This

Key Specs No tool is required, and it is just a case.

Protection Proof - Against cracks, scratches, dust.

Headphone jack and Charging opening and Camera opening

Soft Silicon Back Cover ZAPCASE Printed Back Cover for Lenovo K6 Power Buy At Price of Rs 349

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Hard Plastic Cases

High quality printing ensuring long life of the print quality. Design is printed all over the case ,including the sides

Access to all ports, Matte finish Cover

Durable Chevron Military Grade Armor Kick Stand Back Cover Case for Lenovo K6 Power ,Black (Chev Shield) Buy At Price of Rs 299

Click Here To Buy

Key Features

Military Grade Royal Protective Case with Form Fitted Media Stand, Heavy Duty Design.

Outer layer fix perfectly around the inner shell to absorb impact form drops bumps and shocks.

SIGNAL PROTECION - Armor cover case. Detachable dual layer. Beautiful and Tough. Use this case to reduce the chance of signal loss.

Comes with the built-in stand, offering comfortable angle for movie watching and web-surfing on any surface - study table, office desk, dining table and anywhere else.

Complete access to all features of the device inLayer 1: Ballistic shock absorbent polymer.

Layer 2: Tough impact resistant Polycarbonate shell. A clear protector is built in to the inner shell to prevent scratches and smudges.

cluding microphone, speaker, camera and all buttons. Enhance the appearance of the overall phone. Matte Finish, Hard Frosted Shell, Ultra Thin Back Case Cover Buy At Price of Rs 299

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Unistuff Cases with durable textile and polycarbonate construction protects your Lenovo K6 Power against bumps and scratches.

Precise cutouts throughout for the speaker, camera and other openings to provide the best performance both in functionality and safety.

Ultimate Slim, lightweight and smooth coating showcases a slim look without adding any bulk to mobile.

Simple snap-on design for easy installation and removal.

Raised lip and camera cutout lift screen and lens off flat surfaces. Febelo Quality PU Leather Magnetic Lock Wallet Flip Cover Buy At Price of Rs 599

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs Here we presents royal looking flip cover for your mobile.

This cover is perfect fit to the mobile. It's having accurate cuttings to the camera, speakers, flash and other parts of the mobile. Volume and Power Key is also have cuttings.

Here is the final solution in the flip cover segment for your mobile. This flip Cover comes with magnet lock.

The speciality of this flip cover is there are 4 Pockets inside the flip cover (3 Cardholder pocket and 1 Big Pocket).

Quality of the flip cover material is very superior. One can feel the quality.

Its having video stand view feature which is so easy to watch any videos in video stand view. Zapcase Back Cover for Lenovo K6 Power (Multicolor) Buy At Price of Rs 381

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic

Theme: Graffiti & Illustrations

Type: Back Cover SmartBuy Back Cover for Lenovo K6 Power (Multicolor) Buy At Price of Rs 384

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic

Theme: Graffiti & Illustrations

Type: Back Cover SPACE CASE Back Cover Buy At Price of Rs 399

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic

Theme: Graffiti & Illustrations

Type: Back Cover FAB Back Cover for Lenovo K6 Power (Multicolor) Buy At Price of Rs 399

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic

Theme: Graffiti & Illustrations

Type: Back Cover Zapcase Back Cover for Lenovo K6 Power (Multicolor) Buy At Price of Rs 381

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic

Theme: Graffiti & Illustrations

Type: Back Cover