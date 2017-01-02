How to Manually Update OnePlus 3 to Official Android Nougat!

Chinese smartphone vendor, OnePlus, as promised, released the Android Nougat stable update to their OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T on December 31, 2016, moments before the clock hit 12:00 AM on January 1, 2017. Having said that, the company's CEO Carl Pei posted this on his official Twitter handle.

Also, the firm released the OTA images of the update for both OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T on their forums. As expected, the update is rolling out incrementally, and it will take a while to reach your phone. And for India, it will take some more time than expected.

Here's the complete procedure on how to update your OnePlus 3 to official Android Nougat manually by sideloading the OTA zip file.

Step 1: Download the OTA Update File To start with, download the OTA update file from the official OnePlus forums or by clicking here. Do make note that we are listing the procedure only for OnePlus 3 users and not for OnePlus 3T users. So, follow this procedure only if you own a OnePlus 3. Step 2: Download ADB Sideload Files

In this step, you need to download the ADB files with which you can sideload the downloaded OTA file. You need to download these files to your system by clicking here. Step 3: Boot Your OnePlus 3 to Stock Recovery

After setting up the ADB files on your PC, you need to boot your OnePlus 3 to recovery mode. For that, you need to switch off your phone and hold the power button and volume down button simultaneously for 10 seconds and the phone will boot into recovery mode. Step 4: Select ‘Install from ADB’ Option in Recovery Mode After booting into the recovery mode, you can see an option on the main screen itself as ‘Install from ADB.' Just hit that and connect your phone to PC via the USB Type-C cable.



Step 5: Sideload the File by Entering the command below

Now, you need to sideload the downloaded file to your OnePlus 3. Head over to the downloaded ADB and fastboot folder and open the command prompt screen. To simplify things, just copy the downloaded OTA zip file to this ADB folder itself. Run the command as ‘adb sideload filename.zip' and the file will be automatically sideloaded and flashed. Wait for the process to complete and do not detach the phone from your PC while the process in going on, which might result in bricking your device. Step 6: Reboot the Phone and Enjoy Android Nougat

Once after the flash process completes, just reboot your phone from the recovery itself. The first boot might take a while, maybe up to 10 minutes. So, please be patient. Method 2: By Installing from the Recovery Itself There's another method to update your OnePlus 3 to Android Nougat by just installing the OTA file via recovery. Boot into the recovery mode by following the above procedure and you can see an option called ‘Install from internal storage.' Hit that and select the downloaded file and wait for the flash process to complete. Method 3: With the Help of VPN App As said earlier, the update is rolling out incrementally. As of now, it is reportedly rolling out to the users of Canada and Germany. So, just download any VPN app (preferably Opera VPN) and select the country like Canada or Germany and check for the system updates. You will surely get a pop up of the upgrade. Now, disconnect the VPN and download the update and install it.