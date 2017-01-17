How to unlock apps using fingerprint sensor on Lenovo P2

Not so long ago, Lenovo, the Chinese smartphone firm unveiled their much-anticipated smartphone, the Lenovo P2 in India. Starting at a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the 3GB of RAM variant, the phone along with its 5100mAh battery is the best battery Android smartphone ever, surpassing the Motorola Moto Z Play.

The Lenovo P2 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is a battery efficient one. The Lenovo P2 boots Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box with the company's recently rebranded Pure UI on top of it.

Also Read: Lenovo P2 Review: The long lasting warrior

Having said that, Pure UI is almost stockish, but Lenovo made subtle changes and added specific features to the OS. The Pure UI in Lenovo P2 allows you to lock the third-party applications downloaded from Google Play Store, and the best part is: you can unlock the locked applications using you fingerprint sensor as well. Let' see how to use this feature.

Also Read: Lenovo P2 up for sale with exchange offers at just Rs. 1,999

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Step 1: Head Over to Settings>Security Lenovo has embedded this functionality in the security menu under the Settings app. To use this feature, you need to head over to ‘Settings>Security.' Step 2: Select Application Lock After heading over to the security menu, scroll down to the bottom, and you can see an option called as ‘Application lock.' Select it. Step 3: Setup Your Fingerprints, if You Haven’t After selecting the ‘Application lock' feature, it will now ask to setup your fingerprints if you haven't already. That said, if you have already setup fingerprints on your Lenovo P2, it will ask for your passcode or pattern to enter the menu. Step 4: Select the Apps Which You Want to Lock Now, you need to select the apps which you want to lock. Lenovo allows you to lock all the apps installed on your phone even the ones installed from Google Play Store, which is a good thing to see. Another thing worth noticing here is: whenever you're on the stock app drawer, the applications which are locked by you will be shown with a lock badge.